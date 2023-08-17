https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/putin-instructs-cabinet-to-find-ways-to-promote-russian-video-games-to-foreign-markets-1112670606.html
Putin Instructs Cabinet to Find Ways to Promote Russian Video Games to Foreign Markets
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to submit proposals for boosting the import of domestically developed video games and software, according to a document published by the Kremlin on Thursday.
"[Instruct] the Government of the Russian Federation to prepare, together with Russian Export Center JSC and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects non-profit, and submit proposals for the promotion of domestic video games and the Russian software used in them to foreign markets, including the BRICS countries," the document said. Putin also gave the government until September 30 to develop a program within which small towns, as well as secondary and vocations schools, will be provided with access to audiovisual equipment. He also asked officials to think about creating a "digital distribution" service within the same task. The government was also instructed to consider the possibility of applying a zero value-added tax rate in cases when Russian firms produce audiovisual content using computer graphics for foreign clients, as well as when these clients obtain the rights to using characters and other objects of copyright. The due date for this assignment is October 30.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to submit proposals for boosting the import of domestically developed video games and software, according to a document published by the Kremlin on Thursday.
"[Instruct] the Government of the Russian Federation to prepare, together with Russian Export Center JSC and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects non-profit, and submit proposals for the promotion of domestic video games and the Russian software used in them to foreign markets, including the BRICS countries
," the document said.
Putin also gave the government until September 30 to develop a program within which small towns, as well as secondary and vocations schools, will be provided with access to audiovisual equipment. He also asked officials to think about creating a "digital distribution" service within the same task.
The government was also instructed to consider the possibility of applying a zero value-added tax rate in cases when Russian firms produce audiovisual content using computer graphics for foreign clients, as well as when these clients obtain the rights to using characters and other objects of copyright. The due date for this assignment is October 30.