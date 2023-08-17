https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/return-of-russian-citizens-from-us-prisons-priority-for-moscow---russian-ambassador-to-us-1112662428.html

Russia Prioritizing Return of Its Citizens Imprisoned in America, Says Ambassador to US

Russia speaks for the soonest possible return of all its nationals held in US prisons and believes this is an absolute priority, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We stand for the speedy return of all Russian citizens held in US prisons. This is an absolute priority for us. Therefore, we consider unacceptable any speculations in this regard," Antonov said. He urged the United States to stop detaining Russians in third countries. "The fate of every Russian languishing in US jails is at the heart of our work. We closely monitor health and conditions of detention of our compatriots. We remain in constant contact with them. We visit them whenever we can. We fight for their earliest return to Homeland and reunification with families," he said. Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Nevertheless, on December 8, 2022, the US and Russia exchanged Russian businessman Viktor Bout and American basketball star Brittney Griner in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

