Russian Infrastructure Keeps Developing Amid Western Sanctions
16:50 GMT 17.08.2023 (Updated: 16:52 GMT 17.08.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took part in the launch ceremony for passenger traffic on Moscow Central Diameter 3 (MCD-3) on August 17 as part of the "The Year of the New Transport Framework" exhibition, the Kremlin press service reported.
"Putin and Sobyanin opened passenger traffic on the MCD-3 and familiarize themselves with the plans for the development of transport infrastructure of the Moscow region within the framework of the exhibition 'The Year of the New Transport Framework,'" the service noted.
The length of the new MCD-3 is 85 km, and it has 38 stations - 14 of which are interchange stations.
It is expected that the branch will improve the transportation situation in 24 districts of Moscow and four cities in the Moscow region.
According to the calculations of experts, the diameter will be used by more than 577,000 people per day.
The Russian president attended the launch of the first routes of the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD-1 and MCD-2) in November 2019.
The Russian head of state constantly reviews Moscow's development, holding meetings with the capital's mayor. In February, Sergey Sobyanin reported to Vladimir Putin on the implementation of major projects in Moscow.
"You have done a lot in all of these areas and each of them is very important. I remember there were big doubts several years ago about Moscow’s ability to ensure normal traffic, in both the city and its squares. Such population strength and density make this a difficult task, but overall Moscow is handling it better than other metropolitan areas," Vladimir Putin said, expressing admiration for the work of the city mayor's team.
Moreover, in March, Putin attended a ceremony for the launch of the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow Metro, while in February, the president participated in the opening of new airport terminals, and in December 2022, road sections.
This year, in June, the president, together with the Moscow mayor, launched the first electric river streetcars at the Northern River Station.
In spite of the Western sanctions imposed on Russia in order to destroy the country's economy, targeting sectors such as engineering, construction, manufacturing, and transportation, Russia has been thriving, improving the standards of living of its citizens.
Furthermore, UN experts have recognized Moscow as the best metropolis in terms of life quality. The Russian capital has been ranked the most comfortable city in the world due to its highly advanced infrastructure and great quality of life, according to the UN-Habitat's City Prosperity Index (CPI), Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated in his blog.
The report complimented the city's achievements in healthcare, education, science and technology, culture and leisure, safety and public spaces. In addition, the experts praised the well-developed housing, social, transport, and ICT infrastructure.
