https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-infrastructure-keeps-developing-amid-western-sanctions-1112675205.html

Russian Infrastructure Keeps Developing Amid Western Sanctions

Russian Infrastructure Keeps Developing Amid Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took part in the ceremony of launching passenger traffic on the Moscow Central Diameter 3 (MCD-3) on August 17 as part of the exhibition "The Year of the New Transport Framework", the Kremlin press service reported.

2023-08-17T16:50+0000

2023-08-17T16:50+0000

2023-08-17T16:52+0000

russia

moscow

vladimir putin

sergei sobyanin

science & tech

infrastructure

transport

moscow metro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112673839_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_6af8c9f55267026181b2ece73099c62f.jpg

"Putin and Sobyanin opened passenger traffic on the MCD-3 and familiarize themselves with the plans for the development of transport infrastructure of the Moscow region within the framework of the exhibition 'The Year of the New Transport Framework,'" the service noted.The length of the new MCD-3 is 85 km, and it has 38 stations - 14 of which are interchange stations.It is expected that the branch will improve the transportation situation in 24 districts of Moscow and four cities in the Moscow region.According to the calculations of experts, the diameter will be used by more than 577,000 people per day.The Russian president attended the launch of the first routes of the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD-1 and MCD-2) in November 2019.The Russian head of state constantly reviews Moscow's development, holding meetings with the capital's mayor. In February, Sergey Sobyanin reported to Vladimir Putin on the implementation of major projects in Moscow. Moreover, in March, Putin attended a ceremony for the launch of the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow Metro, while in February, the president participated in the opening of new airport terminals, and in December 2022, road sections.This year, in June, the president, together with the Moscow mayor, launched the first electric river streetcars at the Northern River Station.In spite of the Western sanctions imposed on Russia in order to destroy the country's economy, targeting sectors such as engineering, construction, manufacturing, and transportation, Russia has been thriving, improving the standards of living of its citizens.Furthermore, UN experts have recognized Moscow as the best metropolis in terms of life quality. The Russian capital has been ranked the most comfortable city in the world due to its highly advanced infrastructure and great quality of life, according to the UN-Habitat's City Prosperity Index (CPI), Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated in his blog.The report complimented the city's achievements in healthcare, education, science and technology, culture and leisure, safety and public spaces. In addition, the experts praised the well-developed housing, social, transport, and ICT infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/eu-fails-to-agree-new-sanctions-against-russia-as-economic-pinch-takes-toll-1111005947.html

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

transportation situation, russian infrastructure, russian transport, moscow transport, moscow infrastructure, moscow trains, moscow metro, moscow transport framework, mcd, moscow netral diameter, passenger traffic