https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/trump-faces-700-years-in-prison-for-a-multitude-of-charges-1112647184.html
Trump Faces 700 Years in Prison for a Multitude of Charges
Trump Faces 700 Years in Prison for a Multitude of Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including former President Donald Trump's latest indictment in the state of Georgia.
2023-08-17T04:01+0000
2023-08-17T04:01+0000
2023-08-17T11:44+0000
fault lines
maui
kansas
ukraine
joe biden
donald trump
georgia
radio
miami
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112646948_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0e7d3ecb621d54d99c29cead6f78e31b.png
Trump Faces 700 Years in Prison for a Multitude of Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including former President Donald Trump's latest indictment in the state of Georgia.
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineSteve Gill - CEO of Gill MediaTed Harvey - Political Commentator and Former Colorado State SenatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov who discussed the police raid at the small-town Kansas newspaper.In the first half of the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Gill about the charges former US President Donald Trump is facing in the state of Georgia.In the latter part of the hour, Ted Harvey spoke to Fault Lines about Hunter Biden's legal woes and his attorney quitting the case.In the last hour, Mark Sleboda discussed the city of Miami sending small arms to Ukraine and what kind of effect, if any, it will have on the battles.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed the island of Maui, which was ravished by massive wildfires.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
maui
kansas
ukraine
georgia
miami
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112646948_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9f395c8165221e339ef0ae85689d9188.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, police raid in kansas, charges against donald trump, hunter biden's legal woes, arms to ukraine, maui wildfires
fault lines, police raid in kansas, charges against donald trump, hunter biden's legal woes, arms to ukraine, maui wildfires
Trump Faces 700 Years in Prison for a Multitude of Charges
04:01 GMT 17.08.2023 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 17.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including former President Donald Trump's latest indictment in the state of Georgia.
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine
Steve Gill - CEO of Gill Media
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator and Former Colorado State Senator
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov who discussed the police raid at the small-town Kansas newspaper.
In the first half of the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Gill about the charges former US President Donald Trump is facing in the state of Georgia.
In the latter part of the hour, Ted Harvey spoke to Fault Lines about Hunter Biden's legal woes and his attorney quitting the case.
In the last hour, Mark Sleboda discussed the city of Miami sending small arms to Ukraine and what kind of effect, if any, it will have on the battles.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed the island of Maui, which was ravished by massive wildfires.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM