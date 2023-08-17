https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/trump-faces-700-years-in-prison-for-a-multitude-of-charges-1112647184.html

Trump Faces 700 Years in Prison for a Multitude of Charges

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including former President Donald Trump's latest indictment in the state of Georgia.

Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineSteve Gill - CEO of Gill MediaTed Harvey - Political Commentator and Former Colorado State SenatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov who discussed the police raid at the small-town Kansas newspaper.In the first half of the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Gill about the charges former US President Donald Trump is facing in the state of Georgia.In the latter part of the hour, Ted Harvey spoke to Fault Lines about Hunter Biden's legal woes and his attorney quitting the case.In the last hour, Mark Sleboda discussed the city of Miami sending small arms to Ukraine and what kind of effect, if any, it will have on the battles.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed the island of Maui, which was ravished by massive wildfires.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

