Trump Indicted for the Fourth Time as Political Crisis Looms

2023-08-17T04:04+0000

2023-08-17T04:04+0000

2023-08-17T12:03+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kim Keenan of the Keenan Firm, Former General Counsel for the NAACP, and Adjunct Professor at George Washington University Law School to discuss the indictment of Donald Trump on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, how this latest indictment may not be likely to unseat Trump from his commanding lead in the Republican nomination for president, and what the leeway given to Trump has highlighted about the racial and class character of the legal system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Noelani Ahia, a Kanaka Maoli activist to discuss the devastating fires in Maui and how US colonialism and exploitation in Hawaii have contributed to the ongoing crisis, how the economic practices on the island stripped Hawaii and its people of its resources and destroyed its environment, and how the lack of response from Joe Biden has encapsulated the colonialism the US continues to practice in Hawaii.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kameron Hurt, an organizer with the International People’s Assembly to discuss efforts to take Cuba off of the US state sponsors of terror list, the purpose behind placing Cuba back on this list and how it works to continue US imperialism in the Americas, and why the US placing Cuba on this list not only does not reflect global opinions on Cuba but is in conflict with them.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss a recent rally in New York City demanding that BlackRock cancel its holdings in the foreign debt of Zambia, the indictment of Donald Trump in Georgia, and why the potential political crisis that could come from this indictment demonstrates the bankruptcy of both parties and the need for social movements.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2023

