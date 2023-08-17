https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/ukraine-divides-gop-east-palestine-cleanup-epstein-revelations--1112652202.html

Ukraine Divides GOP, East Palestine Cleanup, Epstein Revelations

Ukraine Divides GOP, East Palestine Cleanup, Epstein Revelations

President Joe Biden finally publicly acknowledges the Maui fires and pats himself on the back over $700 payments.

Ukraine Divides GOP, East Palestine Cleanup, Epstein Revelations President Joe Biden finally publicly acknowledges the Maui fires and pats himself on the back over $700 payments.

Political scientist and author Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s positions on abortion rights and Israel, why convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s advisors were allowed to help write the Virgin Islands’ sex offender laws, revelations that Epstein connected former President Barack Obama’s White House counsel to JPMorgan, how the press is shaping perceptions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he campaigns, how people like Hunter Biden are able to shape their public images on Wikipedia, and the farcical legal battles of Senator Dianne Feinstein.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the divisions among the Republican Party on continuing financial support for Ukraine, how hacking attempts by China against the US aren’t a one-way street, what to make of the US army defector to North Korea’s first public comments since his defection, Senator Robert Menendez’s balancing act over ethics concerns, and calls for accountability from the Supreme Court as further corruption allegations surface of court justices.Medical doctor and co-director of Popular Resistance Margaret Flowers discusses the situation in and around East Palestine six months after a disastrous train derailment, what effects of chemical exposure residents there are experiencing, what kind of healthcare those affected are asking for, how a nationalized healthcare system could prevent the worst effects of these kinds of disasters, and why citizens near disaster areas are so often left to fend for themselves.The Misfits also discuss new research on how foreign soldiers respond to American training, uproar over actor Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in his new movie about conductor Leonard Bernstein, the increasing cost of owning a pet, new potential legal peril for actor Alec Baldwin, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s tall tales about mushrooms.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

