https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/ukraine-wont-be-receiving-f-16-fighter-jets-this-year---air-force-spox-1112659450.html

Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox

Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox

Ukraine will not receive American-made F-16 fighter jets this fall or winter despite "high hopes" for these particular aircraft to defend its airspace, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Wednesday.

2023-08-17T02:15+0000

2023-08-17T02:15+0000

2023-08-17T02:14+0000

military

ukraine

f-16

military equipment

us military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112529961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4707e3f93e52fe46c1b63a298efe6f9a.jpg

"Unfortunately, it is already clear that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16s throughout the fall and this winter," Ignat said during a marathon of all-Ukrainian broadcasters. "There were high hopes for these aircraft, that these could really become part of the air defense."The spokesperson added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained to pilot the aircraft in the near future because "the issue has moved forward." At the same time, Ignat noted it was necessary to strengthen Ukraine's means of defense against drone attacks, adding that, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defenses. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov earlier said Ukraine's military needs aircraft, preferably F-16s, that would be able to become an element of air defenses and would strike targets on the ground if necessary.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/f-16-training-for-ukrainian-pilots-barely-getting-off-the-runway-1112530371.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, f-16 fighter jets, ukrainian air force command spokesman yuriy ignat, deployment