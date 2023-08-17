https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/ukraine-wont-be-receiving-f-16-fighter-jets-this-year---air-force-spox-1112659450.html
Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox
Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox
Ukraine will not receive American-made F-16 fighter jets this fall or winter despite "high hopes" for these particular aircraft to defend its airspace, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Wednesday.
2023-08-17T02:15+0000
2023-08-17T02:15+0000
2023-08-17T02:14+0000
military
ukraine
f-16
military equipment
us military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112529961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4707e3f93e52fe46c1b63a298efe6f9a.jpg
"Unfortunately, it is already clear that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16s throughout the fall and this winter," Ignat said during a marathon of all-Ukrainian broadcasters. "There were high hopes for these aircraft, that these could really become part of the air defense."The spokesperson added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained to pilot the aircraft in the near future because "the issue has moved forward." At the same time, Ignat noted it was necessary to strengthen Ukraine's means of defense against drone attacks, adding that, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defenses. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov earlier said Ukraine's military needs aircraft, preferably F-16s, that would be able to become an element of air defenses and would strike targets on the ground if necessary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/f-16-training-for-ukrainian-pilots-barely-getting-off-the-runway-1112530371.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112529961_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41baaf4bd3a8f0e4a901d016f70e080d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, f-16 fighter jets, ukrainian air force command spokesman yuriy ignat, deployment
ukraine, f-16 fighter jets, ukrainian air force command spokesman yuriy ignat, deployment
Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not receive American-made F-16 fighter jets this fall or winter despite "high hopes" for these particular aircraft to defend its airspace, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, it is already clear that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16s throughout the fall and this winter," Ignat said during a marathon of all-Ukrainian broadcasters. "There were high hopes for these aircraft, that these could really become part of the air defense."
The spokesperson added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained to pilot the aircraft in the near future because "the issue has moved forward." At the same time, Ignat noted it was necessary to strengthen Ukraine's means of defense against drone attacks, adding that, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defenses.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov earlier said Ukraine's military needs aircraft, preferably F-16s, that would be able to become an element of air defenses and would strike targets on the ground if necessary.
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
The Russian authorities have repeatedly warned that any Western shipments to Ukraine containing weapons could become legitimate targets for the Russian military.