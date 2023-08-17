International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/ukraine-wont-be-receiving-f-16-fighter-jets-this-year---air-force-spox-1112659450.html
Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox
Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox
Ukraine will not receive American-made F-16 fighter jets this fall or winter despite "high hopes" for these particular aircraft to defend its airspace, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Wednesday.
2023-08-17T02:15+0000
2023-08-17T02:14+0000
military
ukraine
f-16
military equipment
us military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112529961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4707e3f93e52fe46c1b63a298efe6f9a.jpg
"Unfortunately, it is already clear that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16s throughout the fall and this winter," Ignat said during a marathon of all-Ukrainian broadcasters. "There were high hopes for these aircraft, that these could really become part of the air defense."The spokesperson added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained to pilot the aircraft in the near future because "the issue has moved forward." At the same time, Ignat noted it was necessary to strengthen Ukraine's means of defense against drone attacks, adding that, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defenses. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov earlier said Ukraine's military needs aircraft, preferably F-16s, that would be able to become an element of air defenses and would strike targets on the ground if necessary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/f-16-training-for-ukrainian-pilots-barely-getting-off-the-runway-1112530371.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112529961_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41baaf4bd3a8f0e4a901d016f70e080d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, f-16 fighter jets, ukrainian air force command spokesman yuriy ignat, deployment
ukraine, f-16 fighter jets, ukrainian air force command spokesman yuriy ignat, deployment

Ukraine Won't Be Receiving F-16 Fighter Jets This Year - Air Force Spox

02:15 GMT 17.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / RADOSLAW JOZWIAKF 16 fighter jets takes part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on October 12, 2022.
F 16 fighter jets takes part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on October 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / RADOSLAW JOZWIAK
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not receive American-made F-16 fighter jets this fall or winter despite "high hopes" for these particular aircraft to defend its airspace, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, it is already clear that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16s throughout the fall and this winter," Ignat said during a marathon of all-Ukrainian broadcasters. "There were high hopes for these aircraft, that these could really become part of the air defense."
The spokesperson added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained to pilot the aircraft in the near future because "the issue has moved forward." At the same time, Ignat noted it was necessary to strengthen Ukraine's means of defense against drone attacks, adding that, in his opinion, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defenses.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov earlier said Ukraine's military needs aircraft, preferably F-16s, that would be able to become an element of air defenses and would strike targets on the ground if necessary.
F 16 fighter jets takes part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise on October 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Military
F-16 Training For Ukrainian Pilots Barely Getting Off the Runway
11 August, 13:48 GMT

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly warned that any Western shipments to Ukraine containing weapons could become legitimate targets for the Russian military.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала