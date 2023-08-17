UK's Manchester City Beats Spain's Sevilla on Penalties to Win UEFA Super Cup
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisManchester City players celebrate after winning the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Manchester City and Sevilla at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's Manchester City Football Club has beaten Spain's Sevilla 5-4 on penalties and has secured its first UEFA Super Cup.
The main game between the clubs in Greece ended in a 1-1 draw. Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri scored the goal in the 25th minute, and Manchester City's Cole Palmer hit the goal in the 63rd minute.
Before the match, the players held a minute silence in memory of the AEK Athens Football Club fan who died in Greece in the riots involving Croatian fans of the Dinamo Zagreb football club.
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisManchester City's Rodrigo celebrates with trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Manchester City and Sevilla at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
A new format of the game was used for the first time in the UEFA Super Cup. After the end of the main time in a draw, the teams did not play two additional halves of 15 minutes, but began penalty series.
Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time. In the 2022-2023 season, the English team won the Champions League for the first time. Sevilla won the Europa League for the seventh time the previous season.
Kazan was supposed to host the UEFA Super Cup in 2023, but Russia's right to host the match was taken away.