US Congressman: Hearing on UFOs ‘Almost Didn’t Happen’ Due to Pushback From Agencies
US Congressman: Hearing on UFOs ‘Almost Didn’t Happen’ Due to Pushback From Agencies
A recent US House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs) nearly failed to occur due to pushback from US government agencies, US Congressman Jared Moskowitz said on Thursday.
US Congressman: Hearing on UFOs ‘Almost Didn’t Happen’ Due to Pushback From Agencies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A recent US House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs) nearly failed to occur due to pushback from US government agencies, US Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said on Thursday.
“That hearing almost didn’t happen. There were outside forces trying to prevent that hearing from ever happening,” Moskowitz said during an event hosted by US media.
“There were agencies that didn’t want that hearing to happen.”
Last month, the US House Oversight Committee held a hearing on UAP, which featured testimony from two former US military pilots and a former US intelligence official.
The witnesses testified to the existence of UAP, potential threats they pose to the United States and a secret government program that has collected crashed UAP, including non-human biological material.
Lawmakers have since pushed for the formation of a select committee to address the issue of UAP and pursue disclosure to the public. Members of Congress are also in talks to add bolstered whistleblower protections in the reconciled version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Moskowitz said.
UFO - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
Declassified Videos of Flying Objects Unveiled at Rare US Congress 'UFO Hearing'
17 May 2022, 18:39 GMT
Moreover, lawmakers are considering a Congressional Delegation or committee field hearing to a US government site with purported ties to UAP, Moskowitz said.
However, there may not be enough “bandwidth” left in Congress ahead of the 2024 US elections to adequately pursue the subject of UAP, Moskowitz added.
