https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/zelensky-extends-martial-law-general-mobilization-in-ukraine-for-90-days-1112671913.html

Zelensky Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization in Ukraine for 90 Days

Zelensky Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization in Ukraine for 90 Days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws to extend general mobilization and martial law in the country for 90 days, until November 15, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday.

2023-08-17T11:30+0000

2023-08-17T11:30+0000

2023-08-17T11:49+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

sergei zheleznyak

ukraine

verkhovna rada

mobilization

martial law

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101886/05/1018860519_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_66957145ada8901e16d491f9367228b2.jpg

"The president has signed laws to extend general mobilization and martial law for 90 days, that is, until November 15. The laws will go into effect on August 18. Until then, the old ones will apply," Zheleznyak said on Telegram. Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in the country on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its special military operation. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Last month, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law until November 15. Due to the extension of martial law, elections to the Verkhovna Rada, previously scheduled for late October, have been canceled, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/kiev-forced-to-press-gang-more-men-amid-failing-counteroffensive-1112584000.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, verkhovna rada, general mobilization and martial law