https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/zelensky-extends-martial-law-general-mobilization-in-ukraine-for-90-days-1112671913.html
Zelensky Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization in Ukraine for 90 Days
Zelensky Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization in Ukraine for 90 Days
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws to extend general mobilization and martial law in the country for 90 days, until November 15, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday.
world
volodymyr zelensky
sergei zheleznyak
ukraine
verkhovna rada
mobilization
martial law
"The president has signed laws to extend general mobilization and martial law for 90 days, that is, until November 15. The laws will go into effect on August 18. Until then, the old ones will apply," Zheleznyak said on Telegram. Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in the country on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its special military operation. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Last month, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law until November 15. Due to the extension of martial law, elections to the Verkhovna Rada, previously scheduled for late October, have been canceled, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said.
ukraine
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, verkhovna rada, general mobilization and martial law
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, verkhovna rada, general mobilization and martial law

Zelensky Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization in Ukraine for 90 Days

11:30 GMT 17.08.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 17.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws to extend general mobilization and martial law in the country for 90 days, until November 15, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday.
"The president has signed laws to extend general mobilization and martial law for 90 days, that is, until November 15. The laws will go into effect on August 18. Until then, the old ones will apply," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.
Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in the country on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its special military operation. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization.
Last month, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law until November 15. Due to the extension of martial law, elections to the Verkhovna Rada, previously scheduled for late October, have been canceled, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said.
