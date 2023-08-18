https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/abortion-pill-ruling-us-role-in-imran-khan-arrest-maui-fires-1112688549.html

Abortion Pill Ruling, US Role in Imran Khan Arrest, Maui Fires

An appeals court allows some restrictions on the use of mifepristone, setting up a possible Supreme Court decision.

Author, journalist, and former bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the threats made to a judge and jurors involved in former President Donald Trump’s legal cases and why “we’re on the verge of something very dangerous” as Trump’s indictments pile up. He also breaks down the crisis of student debt and the many tuition scams in the United States, the impact of the decades long “war on wages” on people’s lives, how childcare costs reflect the short-sightedness of elites, and how to understand rising mortgage rates and other indicators in the context of “Bidenomics.”Founder and editor of the Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses anger in Pakistan at revelations that the US demanded the removal of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by the country's military, what’s next for the currently incarcerated Khan, whether the US actually has the kind of power it “would love to have” in Pakistan, and how uncomfortable Pakistani citizens feel at the idea of a US official trying to dictate who can take office in their country.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses how Koreans on both sides of the DMZ fear US policies could “thrust [the region] into a war”, how reopening ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will affect the citizens of both countries and the world, whether to expect the war on Yemen to truly wind down, how the UAE and Israel fit into the reopening of ties between Tehran and Riyadh, admissions from NATO officials that Ukraine will likely have to cede territory in the interest of peace, and Congressional attempts to attach the replenishing of FEMA aid with military aid to Ukraine.Former US diplomat, retired Army colonel, and anti-war activist Ann Wright discusses the disaster response in Maui after deadly fires swept through the Hawaiian island, the role of US military installations in degrading Hawaiian ecosystems, how Hawaiians are reacting to the federal response to the devastation in Maui, and how “disaster capitalism” is at work on the island as banks and others offer to purchase the land of fire victims.The Misfits also discuss the divorce of Britney Spears, the ending of an NFL star’s conservatorship, a new strain of E. coli and the health effects of living near fracking wells.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

