https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/canadas-latest-anti-russia-sanctions-meaningless-devoid-of-practical-effects---stepanov-1112716340.html
Canada’s Latest Anti-Russia Sanctions Meaningless, Devoid of Practical Effects - Stepanov
Canada’s Latest Anti-Russia Sanctions Meaningless, Devoid of Practical Effects - Stepanov
Canada’s latest round of sanctions against Russia are "meaningless," and will not achieve any practical effect, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday.
2023-08-18T19:28+0000
2023-08-18T19:28+0000
2023-08-18T19:27+0000
world
oleg stepanov
justin trudeau
canada
russia
western sanctions
sanctions
anti-russian policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090633956_0:217:3073:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_a5322ba760ea69129eeea1358fa24eb6.jpg
"Another round of Canadian anti-Russian sanctions is meaningless, like the entire policy of the Trudeau cabinet toward Russia. They will have no practical effect, but our response will certainly follow, as required by reciprocity in diplomacy and interstate relations," Stepanov said. Earlier Friday, Canada sanctioned 15 Russian individuals and three entities over alleged human rights violations and state-sponsored violence toward government critics. The sanctions are directed toward the Russian judiciary and Investigative Committee, federal courts and senior government officials. * Recognized as a foreign agent in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221029/stepanov-canada-sanctions--ukraine-bond-offer-show-allegiance-to-us-uk-anti-russia-line-1102814589.html
canada
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090633956_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06dabc6d26b093099d9621645a0973a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oleg stepanov, canada, anti-russia sanctions, sanctions campaign against russia, trudeau administration
oleg stepanov, canada, anti-russia sanctions, sanctions campaign against russia, trudeau administration
Canada’s Latest Anti-Russia Sanctions Meaningless, Devoid of Practical Effects - Stepanov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada’s latest round of sanctions against Russia is "meaningless," will not achieve any practical effect and the overall sanctions policy by the collective West will get nowhere, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday.
"Another round of Canadian anti-Russian sanctions is meaningless, like the entire policy of the Trudeau cabinet toward Russia. They will have no practical effect, but our response will certainly follow, as required by reciprocity in diplomacy and interstate relations," Stepanov said.
"Again, I can emphasize that in general, the policy of Western sanctions is a road to nowhere."
Earlier Friday, Canada sanctioned 15 Russian individuals and three entities over alleged human rights violations and state-sponsored violence toward government critics. The sanctions are directed toward the Russian judiciary and Investigative Committee, federal courts and senior government officials.
29 October 2022, 01:51 GMT
Among the 15 sanctioned individuals are Investigative Committee First Deputy Chairman Eduard Kaburneev and First Deputy Minister of Justice Evgeny Zabarchuk.
Among the sanctioned entities is the Basmanny District Court over its involvement in alleged human rights abuses of opposition political figure Alexei Navalny and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza*. Also sanctioned are the Moscow City Court and the Khamovnicheskiy District Court.
* Recognized as a foreign agent in Russia