Canada’s Latest Anti-Russia Sanctions Meaningless, Devoid of Practical Effects - Stepanov

Among the 15 sanctioned individuals are Investigative Committee First Deputy Chairman Eduard Kaburneev and First Deputy Minister of Justice Evgeny Zabarchuk.

Among the sanctioned entities is the Basmanny District Court over its involvement in alleged human rights abuses of opposition political figure Alexei Navalny and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza*. Also sanctioned are the Moscow City Court and the Khamovnicheskiy District Court.