The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
ECOWAS Chiefs Meet to Allegedly Finalize Niger Intervention
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the ECOWAS meeting over an alleged intervention in Niger.
Bob Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionKoffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and ScholarKJ Noh - JournalistArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy CaptainThe show begins with Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo who breaks down what would happen if Trump were arrested.Then, Africa expert Koffi Kouakou talks with the hosts about ECOWAS officials potentially planning a military intervention in Niger.In the second hour, Journalist KJ Noh discusses the US government's negligence in a proper response to the Maui wildfires.The show closes with Retired Navy Captain and California resident Armen Kurdian who shares his perspective on California's End of Life Act and Los Angeles robberies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ECOWAS Chiefs Meet to Allegedly Finalize Niger Intervention

04:02 GMT 18.08.2023 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 18.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
ECOWAS Chiefs Meet to Allegedly Finalize Niger Intervention
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the ECOWAS meeting over an alleged intervention in Niger.
Bob Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Koffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and Scholar
KJ Noh - Journalist
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain
The show begins with Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo who breaks down what would happen if Trump were arrested.
Then, Africa expert Koffi Kouakou talks with the hosts about ECOWAS officials potentially planning a military intervention in Niger.
In the second hour, Journalist KJ Noh discusses the US government's negligence in a proper response to the Maui wildfires.
The show closes with Retired Navy Captain and California resident Armen Kurdian who shares his perspective on California's End of Life Act and Los Angeles robberies.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
