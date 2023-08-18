International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ecowas-chiefs-of-staff-meeting-in-ghana-to-agree-date-for-niger-intervention-1112700294.html
ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Meeting in Ghana to Agree Date for Niger Intervention
ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Meeting in Ghana to Agree Date for Niger Intervention
An emergency meeting of the chiefs of staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana, which ends today, will agree on a concrete date for the launch of the military intervention in Niger, French broadcaster has reported, citing a spokesperson for the organization.
2023-08-18T09:05+0000
2023-08-18T09:05+0000
africa
niger
ghana
nigeria
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94407e2b1d3731b279009230edd63e05.jpg
The spokesperson told the news outlet that the summit's purpose is to choose the timetable of the intervention, since everything else is ready. On August 17, the first day of the meeting in Ghana, the sides discussed the distribution of reserves among potential participants in the operation against Niger, according to the report. At least five ECOWAS members, Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Guinea-Bissau, are among the future participants. Distribution work that was not completed during yesterday's session will continue on Friday, RFI reported. On Thursday, an unnamed officer in the ECOWAS standby force told the broadcaster that no order had been given to stop the deployment, so the activation of the troops was still in effect despite the community's diplomatic efforts. A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Following the military takeover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/rebels-in-niger-ready-to-start-talks-with-ecowas---reports-1112571911.html
africa
niger
ghana
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d578a4f14b91098aaf7190f21b2eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west african states (ecowas), military intervention in niger
west african states (ecowas), military intervention in niger

ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Meeting in Ghana to Agree Date for Niger Intervention

09:05 GMT 18.08.2023
© AFP 2023Situation à Niamey, capitale nigérienne, le 30 juillet 2023
Situation à Niamey, capitale nigérienne, le 30 juillet 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An emergency meeting of the chiefs of staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana, which ends today, will agree on a concrete date for the launch of the military intervention in Niger, French broadcaster has reported, citing a spokesperson for the organization.
The spokesperson told the news outlet that the summit's purpose is to choose the timetable of the intervention, since everything else is ready.
On August 17, the first day of the meeting in Ghana, the sides discussed the distribution of reserves among potential participants in the operation against Niger, according to the report. At least five ECOWAS members, Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Guinea-Bissau, are among the future participants.
Distribution work that was not completed during yesterday's session will continue on Friday, RFI reported.
On Thursday, an unnamed officer in the ECOWAS standby force told the broadcaster that no order had been given to stop the deployment, so the activation of the troops was still in effect despite the community's diplomatic efforts.
Protesters hold a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on August 3, 2023. Hundreds of people backing the coup in Niger gathered on August 3, 2023 for a mass rally in the capital Niamey with some brandishing giant Russian flags. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Africa
Rebels in Niger Ready to Start Talks With ECOWAS - Reports
14 August, 03:37 GMT
A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Following the military takeover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала