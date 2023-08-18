https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ecowas-sets-date-for-military-intervention-in-niger---commissioner-1112718642.html
ECOWAS Sets Date for Military Intervention in Niger - Commissioner
ECOWAS Sets Date for Military Intervention in Niger - Commissioner
General staff chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States have agreed on a date for the beginning of military intervention in Niger, but will not make it public.
2023-08-18T22:30+0000
2023-08-18T22:30+0000
2023-08-18T23:15+0000
africa
niger
accra
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
military
power takeover
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_62506232daf698dfd3da04714a5bff34.jpg
"The D-day is also decided. We've already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention," Musah was quoted as saying by Qatari media. Although the ECOWAS commissioner refused to disclose the date of possible intervention, he said that the bloc's troops were ready "to go anytime the order is given."The commissioner added that the African bloc could send a diplomatic mission to Niger on Saturday.Musah made the statement at the end of a two-day meeting of the ECOWAS general staff chiefs in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/divisions-over-niger-military-takeover-creating-new-frays-in-franco-american-relationship-1112716492.html
africa
niger
accra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9926e1e44d9f3f06e71d5ab6efd33f68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
economic community of west african states, ecowas, niger military takeover, nigerien military leadership, military intervention in niger
economic community of west african states, ecowas, niger military takeover, nigerien military leadership, military intervention in niger
ECOWAS Sets Date for Military Intervention in Niger - Commissioner
22:30 GMT 18.08.2023 (Updated: 23:15 GMT 18.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - General staff chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed on a date for the beginning of military intervention in Niger, but will not make it public, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday.
"The D-day is also decided. We've already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention," Musah was quoted as saying by Qatari media.
Although the ECOWAS commissioner refused to disclose the date of possible intervention, he said that the bloc's troops were ready "to go anytime the order is given."
The commissioner added that the African bloc could send a diplomatic mission to Niger on Saturday.
"Tomorrow there is the possibility of an ECOWAS mission going into Niger to continue to pursue the peaceful path to restoration of constitutional order. We are ready to resolve the issue peacefully but it takes two to tango," French media quoted Musah as saying.
Musah made the statement at the end of a two-day meeting of the ECOWAS general staff chiefs in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.
A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26 and saw Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.
Following the events, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum.