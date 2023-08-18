https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/first-north-korea-russia-flight-after-covid-19-pandemic-scheduled-for-august-25---airport-1112700016.html
North Korea's Air Koryo has scheduled the first flight from Pyongyang to Russia’s Vladivostok since the COVID-19 pandemic for August 25, while the next one is planned for August 28, the Vladivostok airport told Sputnik on Friday.
First North Korea-Russia Flight After COVID-19 Pandemic Scheduled for August 25 - Airport
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative office in Vladivostok said that Air Koryo had provided information on the cost of tickets for a flight from the North Korean capital to Vladivostok, which amounted to about $230.
North Korea's Air Koryo has scheduled the first flight from Pyongyang to Russia’s Vladivostok since the COVID-19 pandemic for August 25, while the next one is planned for August 28, the Vladivostok airport told Sputnik on Friday.
"There will indeed be flights. For the first time since the pandemic, Air Koryo flights are scheduled for August 25 and 28, 2023," the Vladivostok airport said.
There is information about only two flights at the moment, the Russian airport said, without specifying whether return flights to Pyongyang or other flights between the two cities are planned.
Flights between North Korea and Russia
were suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik that Moscow and Pyongyang were working on a wide range of issues related to the post-pandemic restoration of bilateral contacts.