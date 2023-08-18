International
First Ukrainian Cargo Ship Enters Bosporus After Grain Deal Cessation – Tracking Service
First Ukrainian Cargo Ship Enters Bosporus After Grain Deal Cessation – Tracking Service
The first Ukrainian merchant ship has left the port of Odessa and entered the Bosporus Strait after the termination of the grain deal, the data of the Marine Traffic tracking service showed on Friday.
At 06:20 GMT, the ship named Joseph Schulte crossed the Bosporus Strait from the Black Sea and was heading toward its destination — the Istanbul port, according to the data. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the container ship Joseph Schulte with more than 30,000 tons of cargo on board left the port of Odessa, where it has been docked since February 23, 2022. Kubrakov noted that it was the first ship that left the Odesa port since July 16. On July 18, the Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.
07:34 GMT 18.08.2023
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel, File
This Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo shows a view of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first Ukrainian merchant ship has left the port of Odessa and entered the Bosporus Strait after the termination of the grain deal, the data of the Marine Traffic tracking service showed on Friday.
At 06:20 GMT, the ship named Joseph Schulte crossed the Bosporus Strait from the Black Sea and was heading toward its destination — the Istanbul port, according to the data.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the container ship Joseph Schulte with more than 30,000 tons of cargo on board left the port of Odessa, where it has been docked since February 23, 2022. Kubrakov noted that it was the first ship that left the Odesa port since July 16.
Footage showing ammonia clouds spreading into the environment after a Ukrainian attack on a major Russia-Ukraine pipeline in Kharkov region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline Unlikely to Launch Soon After Ukrainian Attack
10 June, 14:02 GMT
On July 18, the Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.
