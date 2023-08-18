https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/hunter-biden-gets-a-sweetheart-prosecutor-joe-biden-to-visit-hawaii-1112693196.html

Hunter Biden Gets a Sweetheart Prosecutor; Joe Biden to Visit Hawaii

A special counsel has been named to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings, and observers reject him as being far too close to the President.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org, joins us to discuss the Hawaiian wildfire disaster. The Biden administration faces criticism for failing to adequately respond to the Maui wildfire crisis. Dr. Margaret Flowers argues that this is similar to the East Palestine train derailment in that the government refuses to spend money on its own citizens.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. North Korea argues that the US soldier who defected was sick of the unfair US society. George Koo argues that the People of Korea will not accept the US push for a unified China assault that pairs them with Japan.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. Western-sponsored leaders seem to be setting up a military force to invade Niger. Thomas Mountain argues that support for the Nigerien military government will make it extremely difficult for outsiders to invade and maintain power in the resource-rich nation.Craig Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss domestic politics. A special counsel has been named to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings, and observers reject him as being far too close to the President. Craig Jardula argues that the case against Hunter may be used to get rid of the President and that the charges against President Trump are an example of judicial hypocrisy.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Lebanon is receiving new drilling equipment to extract the gas field off its shores. Laith Marouf argues that the pressure from resistance forces has forced Israel and its imperial patrons to share the energy wealth with the people of Lebanon.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss imperial lawfare. Police raids against a small-town US newspaper have many Americans concerned about their constitutional rights. Misty Winston highlights the stories regarding Julian Assange, the Uhuru movement, and the recent attack on Code Pink by members of the US Congress in a discussion about the desperation of the US empire, necessitating a crackdown against its own citizens.James Carey, Host of "The Lefts is Dead" podcast, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US is instigating coups, insurgencies, and assassinations around the world. Recent information regarding US involvement in the Pakistani coup against Imran Khan has come out. James Carey says that the world is tired of US bullying.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. 401k accounts are surging, and a record number of these accounts have exceeded 1 million dollars. Dr. Tauheed reminded us that the value of 401k accounts took a dramatic downturn during the COVID crisis, and we are witnessing a recovery from previous losses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

