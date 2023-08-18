https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/legionella-and-leaking-sewage-pipes-plague-uk-government-buildings-1112701234.html

Legionella and Leaking Sewage Pipes Plague UK Government Buildings

Legionella and Leaking Sewage Pipes Plague UK Government Buildings

A Downing Street spokesman said the British government faced a challenge maintaining its 140,000 properties — many of them aging. But a civil servants' union insisted that its members had a right to safe and sanitary workplaces.

2023-08-18T12:58+0000

2023-08-18T12:58+0000

2023-08-18T12:59+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

britain

great britain

civil service

her majesty's revenue and customs (hmrc)

liverpool

legionella bacteria

legionnaire’s disease

dorset

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105016/22/1050162256_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d30ee3a9728cdd88f80d916366e5a8.jpg

More than 100 sewage leaks — and even a legionella contamination — have been found at British government properties over the past year.The government response to a Parliamentary question tabled by the small opposition Liberal Democratic Party revealed that there were 138 sewage leaks recorded across the 140,000 sites managed by the Government Property Agency (GP).Of those leaks, 102 were at four Ministry of Defence sites: Culdrose, RAF Henlow, Lyneham, and Faslane — the naval base in Scotland home to the UK's submarine-based nuclear deterrent.In addition, legionella bacteria were detected "small number of water outlets" at the Liverpool office of Her majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) during "routine sampling" — with staff forced to work from home.Legionella causes the potentially-fatal disease legionnaire's disease, known to plague hotels.The First Division Association (FDA), the trade union for senior civil servants, said the GPA needed to "take responsibility and control" and "guarantee the very basic right of a safe working environment for all civil servants."The report came just a week after trafficked asylum-seekers had to be moved out of their new accommodation on the Bibby Stockholm hotel barge in Portland harbour, Dorset after legionella was found it its water supply.A government spokesman said problems were bound to arise in a "large, complex property estate" with many older buildings of "historical importance.""As is always the case with managing any large property portfolio, issues do arise with maintenance," he said. "That's why we have invested £56m in improving and maintaining buildings."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/british-deputy-pm-resigns-after-civil-servant-bullying-report-1109727104.html

united kingdom (uk)

britain

great britain

liverpool

dorset

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

british civil service, bibby stockholm hotel barge, first division association, liberal democratic party, lib dems