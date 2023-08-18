https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/new-poll-reveals-majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-foreign-policy-1112681721.html

New Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Foreign Policy

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including an analysis of the Biden administration foreign policy compared to their domestic politics.

Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Host of Final CountdownAngie Wong - Journalist and Political CommentatorKoffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and ScholarDominick Izzo - Retired Police Officer and Radio HostDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul InstituteIn the first hour, Fault Lines' show explores why the Soros Foundation is divesting from Europe and leaving the European Union. Ted Rall joins the show to discuss the latest on this move by the Soros Foundation.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team posed the question of what if former US President Donald Trump is found guilty of the RICO charges in Georgia? Journalist Angie Wong provides insight into this case and what she thinks would happen if Trump is found guilty in Georgia.Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Africa expert Koffi Kouakou about the ECOWAS meeting among the chiefs of staff to allegedly finalize a plan to militarily intervene in Niger and whether or not this potential intervention will come to fruition.In the third hour, Fault Lines hosts spoke to retired police officer Dominick Izzo about the recent string of robberies in Los Angeles and whether or not defunding law enforcement agencies has been effective nationwide.Later in the last hour, the Fault Lines team were joined by Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams to discuss how some are blaming the Federal government for its response to the Maui wildfires after the fire devastation and death toll.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

