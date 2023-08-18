International
Over a third of nationals of the United Kingdom believe that young Britons would be better off if they moved abroad rather than stayed in the UK, a YouGov poll showed Friday.
The poll showed that 36% of Britons believe that young people will do better in life if they move to a foreign country, while 34% of UK nationals said the chances of success in the UK and other countries are about the same, and only 11% of Britons said young people would be better off in the UK. The opinion that young people will do better in life while living abroad is shared by respondents of all age categories from 18 to 65 years and older, the poll showed. The poll questioned 3,708 UK residents on Friday.
Over Third of UK Citizens Say Young Britons Be Better Off If They Move Abroad - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)
The poll showed that 36% of Britons believe that young people will do better in life if they move to a foreign country, while 34% of UK nationals said the chances of success in the UK and other countries are about the same, and only 11% of Britons said young people would be better off in the UK.
The opinion that young people will do better in life while living abroad is shared by respondents of all age categories from 18 to 65 years and older, the poll showed.
The poll questioned 3,708 UK residents on Friday.
