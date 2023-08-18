International
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean
The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) have sailed more than 6,400 nautical miles during three weeks of joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean and are currently operating in the East China Sea.
During the joint patrols in the East China Sea, a drill was held to replenish water and fuel supplies to ships from support vessels, and the transfer of cargo while in motion using the traverse method was also practiced.The Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs interacted with the Chinese People's Liberation Army of China Navy's integrated replenishment ship Taihu. Following parallel courses, the crews practiced synchronizing their speed and maintaining intervals, taking into account the ships' displacement, sea state, and wind speed.During the drills, sailors from the two countries conducted anti-submarine drills, repelled a mock enemy air attack, conducted rescue drills at sea and honed their skills in taking off and landing helicopters on warship decks.
Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean

Warships from the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) have sailed more than 6,400 nautical miles during three weeks of joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean and are currently operating in the East China Sea.
During the joint patrols in the East China Sea, a drill was held to replenish water and fuel supplies to ships from support vessels, and the transfer of cargo while in motion using the traverse method was also practiced.
The Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs interacted with the Chinese People's Liberation Army of China Navy's integrated replenishment ship Taihu. Following parallel courses, the crews practiced synchronizing their speed and maintaining intervals, taking into account the ships' displacement, sea state, and wind speed.
During the drills, sailors from the two countries conducted anti-submarine drills, repelled a mock enemy air attack, conducted rescue drills at sea and honed their skills in taking off and landing helicopters on warship decks.
