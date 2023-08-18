https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russian-chinese-navies-hone-joint-patrol-skills-re-fuelling-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1112696410.html
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean
The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) have sailed more than 6,400 nautical miles during three weeks of joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean and are currently operating in the East China Sea.
2023-08-18T08:40+0000
2023-08-18T08:40+0000
2023-08-18T08:43+0000
military
china
pacific ocean
east china sea
russian navy
pla navy
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112697604_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_42689109d00885939cdc3e8c4bd2fbf4.png
During the joint patrols in the East China Sea, a drill was held to replenish water and fuel supplies to ships from support vessels, and the transfer of cargo while in motion using the traverse method was also practiced.The Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs interacted with the Chinese People's Liberation Army of China Navy's integrated replenishment ship Taihu. Following parallel courses, the crews practiced synchronizing their speed and maintaining intervals, taking into account the ships' displacement, sea state, and wind speed.During the drills, sailors from the two countries conducted anti-submarine drills, repelled a mock enemy air attack, conducted rescue drills at sea and honed their skills in taking off and landing helicopters on warship decks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/watch-russian-and-chinese-ships-striking-enemy-submarines-in-joint-drills-1112395065.html
china
pacific ocean
east china sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112697604_115:0:734:464_1920x0_80_0_0_92581f987c5e12e6097708cb5ff525ca.png
Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean
2023-08-18T08:40+0000
true
PT2M02S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian, chinese navy ships, joint patrol, chinese people's liberation army navy, joint maritime patrols, east china sea
russian, chinese navy ships, joint patrol, chinese people's liberation army navy, joint maritime patrols, east china sea
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean
08:40 GMT 18.08.2023 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 18.08.2023)
Warships from the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) have sailed more than 6,400 nautical miles during three weeks of joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean and are currently operating in the East China Sea.
During the joint patrols in the East China Sea, a drill was held to replenish water and fuel supplies to ships from support vessels, and the transfer of cargo while in motion using the traverse method was also practiced.
The Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs
interacted with the Chinese People's Liberation Army of China
Navy's integrated replenishment ship Taihu
. Following parallel courses, the crews practiced synchronizing their speed and maintaining intervals, taking into account the ships' displacement, sea state, and wind speed.
During the drills, sailors from the two countries conducted anti-submarine drills
, repelled a mock enemy air attack, conducted rescue drills at sea and honed their skills in taking off and landing helicopters on warship decks.