https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russian-chinese-navies-hone-joint-patrol-skills-re-fuelling-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1112696410.html

Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean

Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean

The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) have sailed more than 6,400 nautical miles during three weeks of joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean and are currently operating in the East China Sea.

2023-08-18T08:40+0000

2023-08-18T08:40+0000

2023-08-18T08:43+0000

military

china

pacific ocean

east china sea

russian navy

pla navy

russia

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112697604_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_42689109d00885939cdc3e8c4bd2fbf4.png

During the joint patrols in the East China Sea, a drill was held to replenish water and fuel supplies to ships from support vessels, and the transfer of cargo while in motion using the traverse method was also practiced.The Russian Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs interacted with the Chinese People's Liberation Army of China Navy's integrated replenishment ship Taihu. Following parallel courses, the crews practiced synchronizing their speed and maintaining intervals, taking into account the ships' displacement, sea state, and wind speed.During the drills, sailors from the two countries conducted anti-submarine drills, repelled a mock enemy air attack, conducted rescue drills at sea and honed their skills in taking off and landing helicopters on warship decks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/watch-russian-and-chinese-ships-striking-enemy-submarines-in-joint-drills-1112395065.html

china

pacific ocean

east china sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean 2023-08-18T08:40+0000 true PT2M02S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, chinese navy ships, joint patrol, chinese people's liberation army navy, joint maritime patrols, east china sea