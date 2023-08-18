https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russias-astarta-sniper-rifle-outguns-us-rival-with-superior-firepower--accuracy-1112701279.html
Russia's 'Astarta' Sniper Rifle Outguns US Rival with Superior Firepower & Accuracy
Russia's 'Astarta' Sniper Rifle Outguns US Rival with Superior Firepower & Accuracy
New Russian rifle "Astarta" on comparative tests surpassed the American Barrett in accuracy by 4 times, the developer company "Vysokototchnye kompleksy" reported.
2023-08-18T12:48+0000
2023-08-18T12:48+0000
2023-08-18T12:48+0000
military
army-2023
russia
kubinka
sniper rifle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112701193_0:46:1280:766_1920x0_80_0_0_2f69ce33d85250299301a5bb71519f4b.jpg
High Precision Systems, a company that's part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation, Rostec, plans to start mass production of the new Astarta anti-material rifle within 4 months, a corporate rep told reporters at the Army-2023 forum. According to the company, the Astarta outperformed the American Barrett rifle in terms of accuracy fourfold in comparative tests. The Army-2023 military forum, being held in Kubinka near Moscow, has Russian military-industrial innovations out on display. The 2023 edition of the annual forum is running from August 14 to 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-army-2023-expo-from-kalashnikov-rifles-to-icbms-and-everything-in-between-1112633980.html
russia
kubinka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112701193_177:0:1155:734_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf26244afd73f6402d21c4362afc5e8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian 'astarta' sniper rifle, sniper rifle, american barrett
russian 'astarta' sniper rifle, sniper rifle, american barrett
Russia's 'Astarta' Sniper Rifle Outguns US Rival with Superior Firepower & Accuracy
Russia's new "Astarta" sniper rifle performed superbly in tests, outgunning the American Barrett with fourfold accuracy, its developer "High Precision Systems" reported.
High Precision Systems
, a company that's part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation, Rostec, plans to start mass production of the new Astarta
anti-material rifle within 4 months, a corporate rep told reporters at the Army-2023 forum
.
"We are laying the groundwork for production ... we plan to start mass-producing this rifle in four months. For the first time, under special military operation conditions we have sped up [the process], creating the rifle, and preparing production," he said at the presentation.
According to the company, the Astarta outperformed the American Barrett rifle in terms of accuracy fourfold in comparative tests.
"This rifle in our first tests showed groups of five shots of 1.5 cm - that's unique. From a distance of 100 meters. Considering that the caliber here is 12.7, that means the bullet went into a hole. One after another," the representative said.
The Army-2023 military forum,
being held in Kubinka near Moscow, has Russian military-industrial innovations out on display. The 2023 edition of the annual forum is running from August 14 to 20.