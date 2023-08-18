https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russias-astarta-sniper-rifle-outguns-us-rival-with-superior-firepower--accuracy-1112701279.html

Russia's 'Astarta' Sniper Rifle Outguns US Rival with Superior Firepower & Accuracy

Russia's 'Astarta' Sniper Rifle Outguns US Rival with Superior Firepower & Accuracy

New Russian rifle "Astarta" on comparative tests surpassed the American Barrett in accuracy by 4 times, the developer company "Vysokototchnye kompleksy" reported.

2023-08-18T12:48+0000

2023-08-18T12:48+0000

2023-08-18T12:48+0000

military

army-2023

russia

kubinka

sniper rifle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112701193_0:46:1280:766_1920x0_80_0_0_2f69ce33d85250299301a5bb71519f4b.jpg

High Precision Systems, a company that's part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation, Rostec, plans to start mass production of the new Astarta anti-material rifle within 4 months, a corporate rep told reporters at the Army-2023 forum. According to the company, the Astarta outperformed the American Barrett rifle in terms of accuracy fourfold in comparative tests. The Army-2023 military forum, being held in Kubinka near Moscow, has Russian military-industrial innovations out on display. The 2023 edition of the annual forum is running from August 14 to 20.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-army-2023-expo-from-kalashnikov-rifles-to-icbms-and-everything-in-between-1112633980.html

russia

kubinka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian 'astarta' sniper rifle, sniper rifle, american barrett