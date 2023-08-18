https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/uk-govt-signs-3-contracts-worth-over-100mln-to-supply-ukraine-with-air-defense-systems-1112701466.html
UK Gov't Signs 3 Contracts Worth Over $100Mln to Supply Ukraine With Air Defense Systems
UK Gov't Signs 3 Contracts Worth Over $100Mln to Supply Ukraine With Air Defense Systems
The United Kingdom has concluded three contracts on air defense equipment delivery to Ukraine worth 90 million pounds ($114.5 million) on behalf of the International Fund for Ukraine and is set to hand over counter-uncrewed aerial systems and counter-drone equipment, the UK government said on Friday.
"Three contracts to deliver air defense equipment to Ukraine worth more than £90m have been signed by the Ministry of Defense on behalf of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU)," the government said in a statement. The delivery agreements also include a 56 million pounds counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) contract with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg and two further contracts to boost Ukraine's air defense capabilities. It added that the arms supply would include the CORTEX Typhon air defense system intended for physical destruction or disruption of drones. The statement did not provide details on two other contracts. Western allies began delivering weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation there in February 2022. Their support has evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
"Three contracts to deliver air defense equipment to Ukraine worth more than £90m have been signed by the Ministry of Defense on behalf of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU)," the government said in a statement.
The delivery agreements also include a 56 million pounds counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) contract with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg and two further contracts to boost Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
"The contract with Kongsberg will purchase vehicle-mounted counter-drone systems to detect, track, destroy or disrupt UAS," the statement read.
It added that the arms supply would include the CORTEX Typhon air defense system intended for physical destruction or disruption of drones.
The statement did not provide details on two other contracts.
Western allies began delivering weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation there in February 2022. Their support has evolved from light artillery munitions and training
to heavier weapons. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.