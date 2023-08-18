https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/unredacted-records-reveal-credit-suisse-failed-to-fully-probe-nazi-linked-accounts-1112694367.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Budget Committee announced on Thursday it obtained newly unredacted records showing Credit Suisse did not fully investigate its past service to Nazi clients.
"Pursuant to subpoena, the Budget Committee obtained records, which it released in April 2023, that brought to light new evidence that Credit Suisse’s internal investigation into its historical Nazi ties was hampered by scoping restrictions and resulted in incomplete findings," the Budget Committee said in a release.
Available records revealed that Credit Suisse, which is now part of UBS Group AG, maintained nearly 100 previously undisclosed Nazi-linked accounts, the release said.
Some of the Nazi-linked accounts remained open until 2020, the release added.
In light of the congressional probe, Credit Suisse has agreed to review its potential support for Nazis fleeing justice following World War II, the release said.
However, even after repeated requests from the Budget Committee, the bank failed to fully explain the exact scope of its ongoing internal investigation, the release added.
Credit Suisse expects its internal investigation into the matter to be completed by September 30, according to the release.