International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/unredacted-records-reveal-credit-suisse-failed-to-fully-probe-nazi-linked-accounts-1112694367.html
Unredacted Records Reveal Credit Suisse Failed to Fully Probe Nazi-Linked Accounts
Unredacted Records Reveal Credit Suisse Failed to Fully Probe Nazi-Linked Accounts
The US Senate Budget Committee announced on Thursday that it obtained newly unredacted records that show Credit Suisse did not fully investigate its past service to Nazi clients.
2023-08-18T02:47+0000
2023-08-18T02:46+0000
world
us
ubs group ag
credit suisse group ag
accounts
nazi
us senate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108425646_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_655b4aba6a7b9de015db86eefdeac13e.jpg
"Pursuant to subpoena, the Budget Committee obtained records, which it released in April 2023, that brought to light new evidence that Credit Suisse’s internal investigation into its historical Nazi ties was hampered by scoping restrictions and resulted in incomplete findings," the Budget Committee said in a release. Available records revealed that Credit Suisse, which is now part of UBS Group AG, maintained nearly 100 previously undisclosed Nazi-linked accounts, the release said. Some of the Nazi-linked accounts remained open until 2020, the release added. In light of the congressional probe, Credit Suisse has agreed to review its potential support for Nazis fleeing justice following World War II, the release said. However, even after repeated requests from the Budget Committee, the bank failed to fully explain the exact scope of its ongoing internal investigation, the release added. Credit Suisse expects its internal investigation into the matter to be completed by September 30, according to the release.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/swiss-bank-ubs-says-acquisition-of-credit-suisse-completed-1111085405.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108425646_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9196554124098463caa8e007a045e275.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate budget committee, unredacted files, credit suisse, nazi-linked accounts found at credit suisse
us senate budget committee, unredacted files, credit suisse, nazi-linked accounts found at credit suisse

Unredacted Records Reveal Credit Suisse Failed to Fully Probe Nazi-Linked Accounts

02:47 GMT 18.08.2023
© AP Photo / Seth WenigA sign displays the name of Credit Suisse on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
A sign displays the name of Credit Suisse on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Budget Committee announced on Thursday it obtained newly unredacted records showing Credit Suisse did not fully investigate its past service to Nazi clients.
"Pursuant to subpoena, the Budget Committee obtained records, which it released in April 2023, that brought to light new evidence that Credit Suisse’s internal investigation into its historical Nazi ties was hampered by scoping restrictions and resulted in incomplete findings," the Budget Committee said in a release.
Available records revealed that Credit Suisse, which is now part of UBS Group AG, maintained nearly 100 previously undisclosed Nazi-linked accounts, the release said.
Some of the Nazi-linked accounts remained open until 2020, the release added.
In light of the congressional probe, Credit Suisse has agreed to review its potential support for Nazis fleeing justice following World War II, the release said.
UBS - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
Economy
Swiss Bank UBS Says Acquisition of Credit Suisse Completed
12 June, 12:40 GMT
However, even after repeated requests from the Budget Committee, the bank failed to fully explain the exact scope of its ongoing internal investigation, the release added.
Credit Suisse expects its internal investigation into the matter to be completed by September 30, according to the release.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала