What You Can Do About the Growing Tensions in Niger

What You Can Do About the Growing Tensions in Niger

Youth Win Lawsuit Over Environment In Montana, Biden Calls China A "Ticking Time Bomb", Two Years Since Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

What You Can Do About The Growing Tensions In Niger Youth Win Lawsuit Over Environment In Montana, Biden Calls China A “Ticking Time Bomb”, Two Years Since Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a victory in a lawsuit in Montana brought by 16 young residents of the state claiming the promotion of the extraction of fossil fuels violates their rights to a clean environment, the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act and why its provisions were not enough to amount to a real challenge to climate change, and why Joe Biden’s claim that he has “practically” claimed a climate emergency is seen as absurd by many climate activists.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss Joe Biden’s comments calling China’s economy a “ticking time bomb,” why these comments do not have a basis in reality and why China is much better off economically than many countries in the west, and why these kinds of comments from US officials are accepted as fact in the west as a result of the propaganda campaign against China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sohrob Aslamy, a doctoral candidate at Syracuse University to discuss the two-year anniversary of the Taliban* coming back to power in Afghanistan and how life has changed since, how the US imposition of sanctions and freezing of Afghanistan's assets has impoverished many in the country, the historic role of the US and the west in supporting groups like the Taliban, and why the US continues to impose sanctions on the country even after its occupation of Afghanistan has ended.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the ongoing tensions in west Africa as ECOWAS considers a military intervention in Niger to remove the country’s military takeover government, the role that ECOWAS plays in west Africa and how it mirrors the actions of other bodies like the Organization of American States, how social movements on the African continent are reacting to the threat of military intervention, and how Black radicals in the US should orient themselves toward this crisis and toward US imperialism.* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activitiesWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

