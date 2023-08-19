https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/photos-giant-chunk-of-ice-crashes-through-roof-of-massachusetts-home-1112720049.html

Photos: Giant Chunk of Ice Crashes Through Roof of Massachusetts Home

Photos: Giant Chunk of Ice Crashes Through Roof of Massachusetts Home

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the mysterious incident.

A Massachusetts couple was recently left shocked and stunned when they experienced what sounded like an “explosion” after a 15 to 20-pound (6 to 9-kilogram) chunk of ice smashed through their roof, causing extensive damage in the process.Luckily, the couple, as well as their children, were not hurt in the process.When the couple stepped outside to investigate, they discovered a piece of ice and debris scattered around the backyard as well as the roof of their home. Using flashlights they pinpointed the damage, and found a hole where the ice had struck that was about 18 inches to 2 feet in diameter and even wider when viewed from inside their attic. The couple believes the ice chunk fell from an airplane that was en route to Boston Logan International Airport. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

