https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/photos-giant-chunk-of-ice-crashes-through-roof-of-massachusetts-home-1112720049.html
Photos: Giant Chunk of Ice Crashes Through Roof of Massachusetts Home
Photos: Giant Chunk of Ice Crashes Through Roof of Massachusetts Home
The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the mysterious incident.
2023-08-19T03:56+0000
2023-08-19T03:56+0000
2023-08-19T03:55+0000
americas
plane
sky
accident
ice
mystery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097118230_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_e99434bff4c1c8d0287babac6551956b.png
A Massachusetts couple was recently left shocked and stunned when they experienced what sounded like an “explosion” after a 15 to 20-pound (6 to 9-kilogram) chunk of ice smashed through their roof, causing extensive damage in the process.Luckily, the couple, as well as their children, were not hurt in the process.When the couple stepped outside to investigate, they discovered a piece of ice and debris scattered around the backyard as well as the roof of their home. Using flashlights they pinpointed the damage, and found a hole where the ice had struck that was about 18 inches to 2 feet in diameter and even wider when viewed from inside their attic. The couple believes the ice chunk fell from an airplane that was en route to Boston Logan International Airport. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the US Federal Aviation Administration.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097118230_171:0:1195:768_1920x0_80_0_0_48ac9f63331615a3783b0d16a3375512.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
ice falling from sky, plane, accident, incident, damaged home, massachusetts
ice falling from sky, plane, accident, incident, damaged home, massachusetts
Photos: Giant Chunk of Ice Crashes Through Roof of Massachusetts Home
The chunk of ice weighed about 20 pounds, and damaged the home of a Massachusetts couple, which suspect the ice fell from an airplane while en route to the nearby Boston Logan International Airport.
A Massachusetts couple was recently
left shocked and stunned when they experienced what sounded like an “explosion” after a 15 to 20-pound (6 to 9-kilogram) chunk of ice smashed through their roof, causing extensive damage in the process.
Luckily, the couple, as well as their children, were not hurt in the process.
“We heard an explosion, basically,” said the homeowner. “The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard." Within moments, they heard debris rolling down the roof, prompting them to believe the house had been struck by lightning.
When the couple stepped outside to investigate, they discovered a piece of ice and debris scattered around the backyard as well as the roof of their home. Using flashlights they pinpointed the damage, and found a hole where the ice had struck that was about 18 inches to 2 feet in diameter and even wider when viewed from inside their attic.
The couple believes the ice chunk fell from an airplane that was en route to Boston Logan International Airport.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the US Federal Aviation Administration.