Real Sociedad Signs Up Russian Midfielder Zakharyan

The deal is expected to bring the Russian club some 12 million euros ($13 million), and the 20-year-old has been contracted until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

2023-08-19T20:33+0000

2023-08-19T20:33+0000

2023-08-19T20:34+0000

"Real Sociedad has reached an agreement with FC Dynamo for the transfer of Arsen Zakharyan," the announcement read. The 20-year-old Russian, who has played for the national team seven times and is seen as a promising young talent, has been contracted until the end of the 2028-2029 season. "When Real Sociedad made the offer, I did not think much and asked to be transferred there. I like Spanish football… I need to adapt to the team as fast as possible, find a place in the starting lineup and make myself useful to the team and, of course, we need to get as high as possible in the Spanish championship ranking and set ambitious goals in the Champions League," Zakharyan said in an interview. Dynamo Moscow released a statement congratulating its pupil and wishing him all the best. Zakharyan thanked his home club for the opportunity, patience and love, saying the experience with Dynamo was "unforgettable." The footballer, once described by The Guardian daily as one of the top 60 young talents in world football, will now be competing at the highest European level, having scored 15 goals and provided 23 assists in 72 matches he has played in the Russian Premier League.

