The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Trump and Georgia DA Battle Over Trial Date
Trump and Georgia DA Battle Over Trial Date
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the latest out of Trump's Georgia indictment.
Trump and Georgia DA Battle Over Trial Date
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the latest out of Trump's Georgia indictment.
Tyler Nixon - JournalistTyler Nixon- Army Infantry VeteranMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystTyler Nixon - Army Infantry VeteranThe show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong who joins to discuss Comer requesting the National Archive for Biden emails and the latest out of the Trump indictment.Then, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon shares his perspective on the former Proud Boys' leader Enrique Tarrio facing a lengthy prison sentence.The second hour begins with International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his insights on the failure of the Ukrainian offensive in Donbass.The show closes with the co-host of Political Misfits Michelle Witte joining the Kansas newspaper raid and if corruption played a role.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump and Georgia DA Battle Over Trial Date

04:44 GMT 19.08.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 19.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Trump and Georgia DA Battle Over Trial Date
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the latest out of Trump's Georgia indictment.
Tyler Nixon - Journalist
Tyler Nixon- Army Infantry Veteran
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran
The show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong who joins to discuss Comer requesting the National Archive for Biden emails and the latest out of the Trump indictment.
Then, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon shares his perspective on the former Proud Boys' leader Enrique Tarrio facing a lengthy prison sentence.
The second hour begins with International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his insights on the failure of the Ukrainian offensive in Donbass.
The show closes with the co-host of Political Misfits Michelle Witte joining the Kansas newspaper raid and if corruption played a role.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
