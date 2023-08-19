https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/trumps-white-flag-1112733322.html
Trump's White Flag
Trump's White Flag
The former president has not only canceled an event he intended to use in order to "exonerate" himself, he is reportedly planning to also snub the first GOP debate.
2023-08-19T22:10+0000
2023-08-19T22:10+0000
2023-08-19T22:10+0000
donald trump
rnc
rnc
republican national committee (rnc)
georgia
us politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/13/1112732198_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb513d4a0ecf9ee1e2ff0a1be1e3705.jpg
On Thursday, former President Donald Trump canceled a press conference he had scheduled for next week via his social media site Truth Social. The press conference was going to be somewhat of a faux defense hearing in which he was planning to unveil a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia” in 2020.According to one New York newspaper, the report is “more than 100 pages” long and was worked on “for many weeks” by Trump’s team. But Trump’s reason for canceling the event, he explained, was because his “lawyers would prefer” putting the “evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings,” despite no fraud having ever been substantiated."For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) succinctly stated on Monday.The former president has also made the decision to snub the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, and instead, participate in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired from his role on Fox. Meanwhile, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has urged Trump in private to join the debate, desperately doing so even in person when she flew out to meet him at his private club in Bedminster, NJ.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/13/1112732198_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_f00f392e9cc8ccecc54102542d62c314.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
former president donald trump, donald trump, us politics, georgia election, election fraud claims, indictment against trump, first gop debate, 2024 us presidential election
former president donald trump, donald trump, us politics, georgia election, election fraud claims, indictment against trump, first gop debate, 2024 us presidential election
Trump's White Flag
The event was first announced just hours after a Georgia grand jury voted to charge the former president earlier this week, alleging a conspiracy to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election and disrupt a peaceful transfer of power.
On Thursday
, former President Donald Trump canceled a press conference he had scheduled for next week via his social media site Truth Social. The press conference was going to be somewhat of a faux defense hearing in which he was planning to unveil a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia” in 2020.
According to one New York newspaper, the report is “more than 100 pages” long and was worked on “for many weeks” by Trump’s team. But Trump’s reason for canceling the event, he explained, was because his “lawyers would prefer” putting the “evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings,” despite no fraud having ever been substantiated.
"For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) succinctly stated on Monday.
The former president has also made the decision to snub the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, and instead, participate in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired from his role on Fox. Meanwhile, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has urged Trump in private to join the debate, desperately doing so even in person when she flew out to meet him at his private club in Bedminster, NJ.
“Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that he is polling well ahead of other candidates.