US Attempts to Sustain Global Power as Its Position Continues Decline
2023-08-19T04:04+0000
2023-08-19T04:04+0000
2023-08-19T13:05+0000
US Attempts to Sustain Global Power as Its Position Continues Decline
04:04 GMT 19.08.2023 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 19.08.2023)
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour to discuss how the US attempts to project imperial power abroad is failing to hide serious signs of decline all over the world, why Washington’s attempts to suppress sovereignty on the African continent are now falling short and what has changed in the global political arena, and how the conflict in Niger symbolizes a conflict between US power and movements for sovereignty that could escalate into military action.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the upcoming presidential elections in Ecuador and why they are happening now, who is running in the elections and how their platforms stack up against the current government of Lenin Moreno and issues in the country, how the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio has affected the campaign and heightened the issue of violence in the campaign, and what the prospects are for a return of the Citizen Revolution Movement’s return to government.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a petition filed by former NFL player Michael Oher alleging that central elements of the supposed adoption story made famous by the movie “The Blindside” are not true and that he did not receive royalties from the profits made by the movie, how these accusations exemplify the exploitation of athletes in the NFL by many different actors, and Cuba’s little league team playing in the Little League World Series for the first time.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown to discuss ongoing investigations into corruption involving Hunter Biden and how they may affect the 2024 presidential election, a report detailing that the US intelligence community is assessing that Ukraine’s counteroffensive will likely fail to achieve its goal of taking Crimea, and why it is mathematically impossible for one person’s decision to vote for a third party presidential candidate will change the result of the presidential election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM