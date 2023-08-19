https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/us-intelligence-make-grim-assessment-of-ukrainian-offensive---washington-post-1112710495.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a recent Washington Post article about the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region and how it has been a failure.
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent
Larry Ward - President of the Constitutional PAC
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Commentator

In the first hour, Fault Lines' show discusses ECOWAS meeting in Ghana to finalize plans for an intervention in Niger according to a French newspaper. Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko speaks about the latest from the ECOWAS meeting and the possibility of a military intervention.

In the second hour, Fault Lines' team spoke to political commentator Larry Ward about Ex-President Donald Trump looking to set his trial date to 2026 amid calls by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to prosecute him a day before Super Tuesday.

Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team discusses a recent article published by the Washington Post citing how the US intelligence officials think the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region has been a failure, while giving a grim outlook for the remainder of this doomed large-scale attack by Kiev's troops.

In the third hour, Fault Lines' team spoke to radio host Misty Wisnton about the police raid on a small Kansas newspaper that has sparked outrage across the United States, with many questioning the purpose and whether or not corruption played a role in this incident.
US Intelligence Make 'Grim' Assessment of Ukrainian Offensive - Washington Post
04:34 GMT 19.08.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 19.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a recent Washington Post article about the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region and how it has been a failure.
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent
Larry Ward - President of the Constitutional PAC
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Commentator
In the first hour, Fault Lines' show discusses ECOWAS meeting in Ghana to finalize plans for an intervention in Niger according to a French newspaper. Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko speaks about the latest from the ECOWAS meeting and the possibility of a military intervention.
In the second hour, Fault Lines' team spoke to political commentator Larry Ward about Ex-President Donald Trump looking to set his trial date to 2026 amid calls by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to prosecute him a day before Super Tuesday.
Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team discusses a recent article published by the Washington Post citing how the US intelligence officials think the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region has been a failure, while giving a grim outlook for the remainder of this doomed large-scale attack by Kiev's troops.
In the third hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to radio host Misty Wisnton about the police raid on a small Kansas newspaper that has sparked outrage across the United States, with many questioning the purpose and whether or not corruption played a role in this incident.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM