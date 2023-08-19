https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/us-intelligence-make-grim-assessment-of-ukrainian-offensive---washington-post-1112710495.html

US Intelligence Make 'Grim' Assessment of Ukrainian Offensive - Washington Post

US Intelligence Make 'Grim' Assessment of Ukrainian Offensive - Washington Post

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a recent Washington Post article about the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region and how it has been a failure.

2023-08-19T04:34+0000

2023-08-19T04:34+0000

2023-08-19T13:20+0000

fault lines

kansas

raid

ukraine

donald trump

donbass

wapo

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

niger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112710337_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_25c575cbd14938429b74de03902b17ee.png

U.S. Intelligence Make 'Grim' Assessment of Ukrainian Offensive: Wa. Post On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a recent Washington Post article about the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region and how it has been a failure.

Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik CorrespondentLarry Ward - President of the Constitutional PACMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines' show discusses ECOWAS meeting in Ghana to finalize plans for an intervention in Niger according to a French newspaper. Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko speaks about the latest from the ECOWAS meeting and the possibility of a military intervention.In the second hour, Fault Lines' team spoke to political commentator Larry Ward about Ex-President Donald Trump looking to set his trial date to 2026 amid calls by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to prosecute him a day before Super Tuesday.Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team discusses a recent article published by the Washington Post citing how the US intelligence officials think the two-month long Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region has been a failure, while giving a grim outlook for the remainder of this doomed large-scale attack by Kiev's troops.In the third hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to radio host Misty Wisnton about the police raid on a small Kansas newspaper that has sparked outrage across the United States, with many questioning the purpose and whether or not corruption played a role in this incident.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

kansas

ukraine

donbass

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, ecowas meeting in ghana, ukrainian offensive is a failure, police raid on a kansas newspaper, who's winning in ukraine