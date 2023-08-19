https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/watch-russian-fpv-drone-operators-compete-at-army-2023-forum-1112725180.html
Watch Russian FPV Drone Operators Compete at ARMY-2023 Forum
On August 18, as part of the Army-2023 Military-Technical Forum, the Dronebiathlon-2023 UAV Control Competition was held at the Alabino shooting range.
A video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the Dronebiathlon-2023 UAV Control Competition held at the Alabino shooting range on August 18, as part of the ARMY-2023 Military-Technical Forum.Teams consisting of military personnel-operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and representatives of the Military Innovation Technopolis "ERA" took part in the contest. The participants of the event held a race consisting of four stages. In the first stage, the drones hit stationary targets on the ground; during the second one, they conducted reconnaissance aiming to strike a mobile target. In the third stage, the participants hit air targets, showing their skills amid radio-electronic countermeasures. And during the last stage, they were tasked with searching for their target and hitting it with high precision.
russia
The ARMY-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is underway in the Moscow region, where delegations from 70 countries and representatives of more than 80 companies have arrived to check out cutting-edge military technology.
Teams consisting of military personnel-operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and representatives of the Military Innovation Technopolis "ERA" took part in the contest.
The participants of the event held a race consisting of four stages. In the first stage, the drones hit stationary targets on the ground; during the second one, they conducted reconnaissance aiming to strike a mobile target. In the third stage, the participants hit air targets, showing their skills amid radio-electronic countermeasures. And during the last stage, they were tasked with searching for their target and hitting it with high precision.