Weekly News Wrap-Up; Biden Approval Rating Tanks; Trump Charged Again; Hawaii Fires

A meager 36% of Americans think President Biden is doing a good job handling the economy as Hawaii wildfires and student loans weigh heavily on voters' minds and bank accounts.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US is accepting the reality that the Ukraine counter-offensive will fail. Also, the Biden administration is working on assembling an alliance of South Korea and Japan to confront China. Caleb Maupin argues that the alliance is a fraud, that the two Asian countries are too closely reliant on the Chinese economy, and that they would be committing economic suicide if they joined the neocon coalition.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's economic news stories. President Biden's financial numbers need to be added up. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has yet to work. Dr. Jack says that the IRA is misleadingly named and that it was never intended to reduce inflation. He also says that prices for services and commodities are unchanged and that the Biden administration is fudging the numbers to save face leading into the election season.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US is waging a tech war against China. Dr. Desai maintains that the tech war can never succeed because it is based on the flawed assertion that China is stealing technology from the US. Also, she notes that China has been able to retaliate by refusing to sell important rare earth minerals to the US.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discuss this week's important news stories. The leaders of the ECOWAS organization are meeting to plot a military attack on the government of Niger. Ajamu and Erica explained that the African people are waking up and are willing to fight for economic independence. They also argued that the US is in a difficult position because it is backstabbing imperial France to keep its drone base in Niger.Steve Poikonen hosts AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble; Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, and come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Several neocon senators are petitioning the DOJ to go after anti-war organizations and accuse them of working for foreign governments. Our guests argue that the Uhuru attack by the FBI was the opening salvo of a government attacking organizations that oppose the war machine. Also, they argued that the DOJ naming a special counsel with a history of being sympathetic to the Biden family and this preferential treatment will factor in the Democrat's electoral loss in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

