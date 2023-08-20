https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/air-defense-prevents-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-moscow-1112733939.html
Air Defense Prevents Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow
The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed in a deserted area. There were no casualties or damage from the drone crash, the ministry added.
Air Defense Prevents Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that on Sunday night, air defense forces stopped a Ukrainian drone flying to Moscow from the south.
"At night, a drone tried to reach Moscow from the southern direction. It was stopped by the air defense forces. Thanks to the military for their work," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed in a deserted area. There were no casualties or damage from the drone crash, the ministry added.
Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory almost daily since Kiev launched its counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said Friday following a botched drone strike on Moscow that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.