https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/air-defense-prevents-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-moscow-1112733939.html

Air Defense Prevents Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Prevents Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow

The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed in a deserted area. There were no casualties or damage from the drone crash, the ministry added.

2023-08-20T03:04+0000

2023-08-20T03:04+0000

2023-08-20T03:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

moscow

drone

drone strike

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

drone attack

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16188/20/161882009_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_04a50d5a2547ec4d8d859ffdc351b09c.jpg

"At night, a drone tried to reach Moscow from the southern direction. It was stopped by the air defense forces. Thanks to the military for their work," Sobyanin said on Telegram. Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed in a deserted area. There were no casualties or damage from the drone crash, the ministry added. Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory almost daily since Kiev launched its counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said Friday following a botched drone strike on Moscow that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, drone, drone attack, ukraine, ukrainian drone attack on moscow, mayor sergei sobyanin