At Least 7 People Dead After Bus With FC Corinthians Fans Overturns in Brazil - Reports

A bus carrying fans of Brazil's Corinthians football club overturned on a local highway, killing at least seven people

2023-08-20T16:06+0000

americas

brazil

sao paulo

The accident occurred on the highway in the southeastern metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte, the Globo news agency reported. The bus was carrying 46 Corinthians fans, who were returning to Sao Paulo after a 1-1 away match against Cruzeiro. Seven people died on the spot, while 10 people were trapped under the overturned bus, the report said. Emergency services already arrived at the scene. One of the victims who sustained several fractures was transported to a hospital by helicopter. Later in the day, the football club expressed condolences to the families of the fans killed in the traffic accident. Corinthians is a Brazilian football club based in Sao Paulo, which plays in the top tier Brazilian football league. It is known to be one of the most successful Brazilian clubs with seven national titles and other trophies, as well as the second most supported team in the country with over 30 million fans.

