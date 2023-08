https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/coalition-jet-flies-dangerously-close-to-russian-fighter-in-syria--1112745904.html

Coalition Jet Flies Dangerously Close to Russian Fighter in Syria

Coalition Jet Flies Dangerously Close to Russian Fighter in Syria

An American F-35 fighter jet flew dangerously close to a Russian Su-35 aircraft near Al-Tanf in southeastern Syria, however, Russian pilots were able to avoid a collision.

2023-08-20T19:41+0000

2023-08-20T19:41+0000

2023-08-20T19:41+0000

world

us

syria

russian defense ministry

russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

russia

su-35

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089422073_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_475bb45abf698ab82dd4db98ab17c45c.jpg

"Russian pilots acted highly professionally taking timely action to avoid a collision. The coalition's behavior continues to create dangerous aviation conditions and escalate tensions in the Syrian airspace," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a news briefing. The incident was reported to the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation at around noon on Saturday. The flyby happened at the altitude of some 9,000 meters (5.6 miles). The official said that the coalition also violated protocols by flying drones without prior authorization.

syria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, syria, russian defense ministry, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation, su-35, russia-us relations