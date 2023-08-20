International
Cuban President Bermudez to Attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Cuban President Bermudez to Attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that he will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa
"Cuba will participate in the BRICS summit for the first time," Diaz-Canel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The president said he will also visit Angola, Mozambique and Namibia.The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus applied for membership in the five-nation group.
Cuban President Bermudez to Attend BRICS Summit in South Africa

18:45 GMT 20.08.2023
Cuba's President of the Council of Ministers Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Sunday that he will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa, adding that it will be the first time that Cuba will participate in the event.
"Cuba will participate in the BRICS summit for the first time," Diaz-Canel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The president said he will also visit Angola, Mozambique and Namibia.
The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
In July, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Belarus applied for membership in the five-nation group.
