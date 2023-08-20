https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/house-republicans-to-demand-accountability-for-ukraine-spending-from-biden---report-1112733446.html

House Republicans to Demand Accountability for Ukraine Spending From Biden - Report

The House GOP members are reportedly wary of contributing more US funds to a "gridlock".

Politico cited unnamed White House and congressional aides as saying that Republicans might ask for some sort of inspector to monitor Ukraine funding to ward off corruption as the White House gears up for a battle in Congress over President Joe Biden’s $24 billion bid to arm Ukraine. There is still bipartisan support for military assistance to Ukraine, according to Politico, but the new funding bill is poised to lead to another standoff between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, who is reportedly being pressured by his party’s far right to slash money being sent to the conflict zone.

