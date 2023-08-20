House Republicans to Demand Accountability for Ukraine Spending From Biden - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Republican-led House of Representatives is reportedly looking to capitalize on Americans' growing weariness of supporting a stalemate in the Ukrainian crisis to call for more financial oversight, media reported Saturday.
Politico cited unnamed White House and congressional aides as saying that Republicans might ask for some sort of inspector to monitor Ukraine funding to ward off corruption as the White House gears up for a battle in Congress over President Joe Biden’s $24 billion bid to arm Ukraine.
"Why keep giving Ukraine weapons that don’t help them win… I don’t want to give more for a gridlock," House Armed Services Committee member Don Bacon was quoted as saying in an interview.
There is still bipartisan support for military assistance to Ukraine, according to Politico, but the new funding bill is poised to lead to another standoff between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, who is reportedly being pressured by his party’s far right to slash money being sent to the conflict zone.