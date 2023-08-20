https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/iran-captures-last-suspect-in-deadly-attack-on-holy-shrine---minister-1112733688.html

Iran Captures Last Suspect in Deadly Attack on Holy Shrine - Minister

Iran Captures Last Suspect in Deadly Attack on Holy Shrine - Minister

The forces detained the last suspect in a deadly shooting at a Shiite holy shrine that shocked the nation last week. This brings up to five the number of arrests made in the wake of Sunday's gun attack.

2023-08-20T02:11+0000

2023-08-20T02:11+0000

2023-08-20T02:12+0000

world

iran

shiraz

shiite

shrine

terror

islamic state

islamic state

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102758828_0:120:2304:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_ad3a977a955157970f50a0a66865f6fa.jpg

"The last suspect in the Shiraz terror case has been detained," the minister was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. This brings up to five the number of arrests made in the wake of Sunday's gun attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southern city of Shiraz that left one person dead and eight others injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Iran was frequently targeted in the past by Sunni militants from the Islamic State, a terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

iran

shiraz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, shiraz, shiite, cheragh mausoleum, islamic state, shooting