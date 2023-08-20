Iran Captures Last Suspect in Deadly Attack on Holy Shrine - Minister

International
The forces detained the last suspect in a deadly shooting at a Shiite holy shrine that shocked the nation last week. This brings up to five the number of arrests made in the wake of Sunday's gun attack.
2023-08-20T02:11+0000
2023-08-20T02:12+0000
iran
shiraz
shiite
shrine
terror
islamic state
islamic state
shooting
"The last suspect in the Shiraz terror case has been detained," the minister was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. This brings up to five the number of arrests made in the wake of Sunday's gun attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southern city of Shiraz that left one person dead and eight others injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Iran was frequently targeted in the past by Sunni militants from the Islamic State, a terrorist organization (banned in Russia).
iran, shiraz, shiite, cheragh mausoleum, islamic state, shooting
iran, shiraz, shiite, cheragh mausoleum, islamic state, shooting

02:11 GMT 20.08.2023 (Updated: 02:12 GMT 20.08.2023)
© -Iranian security forces deploy following an armed attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz on October 26, 2022.
© -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian security forces detained on Saturday the last suspect in a deadly shooting at a Shiite holy shrine that shocked the nation last week, Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib said.
"The last suspect in the Shiraz terror case has been detained," the minister was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
This brings up to five the number of arrests made in the wake of Sunday's gun attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southern city of Shiraz that left one person dead and eight others injured.
No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Iran was frequently targeted in the past by Sunni militants from the Islamic State, a terrorist organization (banned in Russia).
