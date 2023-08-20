https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/libyan-central-bank-announces-reunification-after-years-of-division-1112744392.html
Libyan Central Bank Announces Reunification After Years of Division
The Central Bank of Libya announced on Sunday that its two rival branches had been reunited after nearly a decade apart
The bank issued a statement saying that Saddek Omar ElKaber, the governor of the Tripoli-based branch in the west, and his eastern-based deputy, Maree Muftah Raheel, had made a breakthrough at a meeting attended by officials from both branches.Libya has been split between two rival administrations since a NATO-led military intervention in 2011 helped topple its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, plunging the North African nation into a bloody civil war. The Tripoli-based bank split along political lines in 2014, with the branch in the eastern city of Benghazi announcing self-governance.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of Libya announced on Sunday that its two rival branches had been reunited after nearly a decade apart and would take on the issues arising from their division together.
The bank issued a statement saying that Saddek Omar ElKaber, the governor of the Tripoli-based branch in the west, and his eastern-based deputy, Maree Muftah Raheel, had made a breakthrough at a meeting attended by officials from both branches.
"Both the Governor and his Deputy have announced that the Central Bank of Libya has returned as a unified sovereign institution, and have reaffirmed that they will both continue to make efforts to address the issues that had arose from the division," it read.
