Libyan Central Bank Announces Reunification After Years of Division
Libyan Central Bank Announces Reunification After Years of Division

17:39 GMT 20.08.2023
© Flickr / Michaël StoneLibyan dinars
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of Libya announced on Sunday that its two rival branches had been reunited after nearly a decade apart and would take on the issues arising from their division together.
The bank issued a statement saying that Saddek Omar ElKaber, the governor of the Tripoli-based branch in the west, and his eastern-based deputy, Maree Muftah Raheel, had made a breakthrough at a meeting attended by officials from both branches.
"Both the Governor and his Deputy have announced that the Central Bank of Libya has returned as a unified sovereign institution, and have reaffirmed that they will both continue to make efforts to address the issues that had arose from the division," it read.
Libya has been split between two rival administrations since a NATO-led military intervention in 2011 helped topple its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, plunging the North African nation into a bloody civil war. The Tripoli-based bank split along political lines in 2014, with the branch in the eastern city of Benghazi announcing self-governance.
