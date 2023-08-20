https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/libyan-central-bank-announces-reunification-after-years-of-division-1112744392.html

Libyan Central Bank Announces Reunification After Years of Division

Libyan Central Bank Announces Reunification After Years of Division

The Central Bank of Libya announced on Sunday that its two rival branches had been reunited after nearly a decade apart

2023-08-20T17:39+0000

2023-08-20T17:39+0000

2023-08-20T17:39+0000

africa

libya

tripoli

benghazi

bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103446/24/1034462481_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_39d3300de72290ab538c84209a3dc675.jpg

The bank issued a statement saying that Saddek Omar ElKaber, the governor of the Tripoli-based branch in the west, and his eastern-based deputy, Maree Muftah Raheel, had made a breakthrough at a meeting attended by officials from both branches.Libya has been split between two rival administrations since a NATO-led military intervention in 2011 helped topple its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, plunging the North African nation into a bloody civil war. The Tripoli-based bank split along political lines in 2014, with the branch in the eastern city of Benghazi announcing self-governance.

africa

libya

tripoli

benghazi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

libyan central bank, libyan civil war, civil war in libya, bank of libya