London City Hall Tries to Put Pressure on Scientists Who Doubted Climate Policy - Report
03:54 GMT 20.08.2023
© AP Photo / Francisco Secoondon Mayor Sadiq Khan talks to journalists following his meeting with European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan's office tried to "silence" scientists who called into question the effectiveness of the ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) policy promoted by the head of the city, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.
Shirley Rodrigues, the London Mayor’s deputy for environment and energy, told in emails to Imperial College London professor Frank Kelly that she was "really disappointed" by scientists publishing results that cast doubt on the effectiveness of Ulez, the newspaper reported, adding that the corresponding complaint was sent in November 2021.
In particular, Rodrigues said that she was "deeply concerned" about the damage done to the credibility of the Mayor’s office and Ulez. In response, Kelly promised to write a Ulez-friendly report, the report added.
The report stated that since 2021, Kelly’s research group has received over 800,000 pounds ($1.018 million) from the mayor's office. However, the publication by scientists led to a cooling in their relations with the London city hall. This, in turn, caused the reluctance of representatives of the scientific community to write any new materials about Ulez, the newspaper noted.
The Ulez initiative was first announced by then-Mayor of London Boris Johnson in 2015. Later, Khan launched an initiative that included, among other things, the installation of special traffic signs and cameras. Since 2020, the London authorities have had to spend over 850,000 pounds to rebuild infrastructure for the initiative, which has been repeatedly damaged by vandals.
