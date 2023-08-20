https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/nigerien-coup-leader-says-niger-does-not-want-war-1112734055.html

Nigerien Coup Leader Says Niger Does Not Want War

Nigerien Coup Leader Says Niger Does Not Want War

Tchiani noted that the member countries of the ECOWAS do not realize that Niger has become the key to containing the region from destabilization against the backdrop of increased terrorist activity.

2023-08-20T03:32+0000

2023-08-20T03:32+0000

2023-08-20T03:33+0000

africa

niger

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

coup

military coup

west africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112570094_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4cd3c3855b5cb478f6b6a853c08a3672.jpg

"Neither the army nor the people of Niger want war, but we will resist any manifestation of it," Tchiani was quoted as saying by the Al Jazeera broadcaster. He noted that the member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) do not realize that Niger has become the key to containing the region from destabilization against the backdrop of increased terrorist activity. Tchiani added that the sanctions imposed against his country were aimed at putting pressure on the rebels, and not at finding a solution to the current situation. In addition, Tchiani said that rebels do not seek to seize power in the country but rather seek to come to a solution that would meet the interests of the people. On Saturday, media reported that an ECOWAS delegation arrived in the capital of Niger and met with deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to assess conditions of his detention. Later in the day, Reuters reported that the delegation also held talks with Tchiani. A coup took place in Niger on July 26. Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Tchiani. Following the coup, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum. On Friday, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said that ECOWAS general staff chiefs had agreed on a date for the beginning of military intervention, but would not make it public.The UK government temporarily withdrew staff from its embassy in Niger following the coup, the UK Foreign Office said on Saturday."We have temporarily withdrawn our UK staff from Niger and our embassy is operating remotely," the ministry said.

africa

niger

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

niger, ecowas, coup, military coup, west africa, abdourahamane tchiani