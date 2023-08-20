https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/scholz-says-germany-reluctant-to-drag-nato-into-conflict-as-ukraine-awaits-taurus-missiles-1112743938.html
Scholz Says Germany Reluctant to Drag NATO Into Conflict as Ukraine Awaits Taurus Missiles
"What we do not want is for the war between Russia and Ukraine... to evolve into a war between Russia and NATO," he said during an open-doors event in Berlin in response to a question about why Berlin was delaying the decision. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pressing Germany for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles). Scholz told a German broadcaster in an interview last week that his government was assessing the possibility of granting Ukraine's wish. Talks are underway about whether the weapon could be modified to make it impossible for Ukraine to strike inside Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued on Sunday that his government was not rushing to approve Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine because it feared dragging NATO into a war with Russia.
"What we do not want is for the war between Russia and Ukraine... to evolve into a war between Russia and NATO," he said during an open-doors event in Berlin in response to a question about why Berlin was delaying the decision.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pressing Germany for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles).
Scholz told a German broadcaster in an interview last week that his government was assessing the possibility of granting Ukraine's wish. Talks are underway about whether the weapon could be modified to make it impossible for Ukraine to strike inside Russia.