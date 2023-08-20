https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/ukrainian-drone-attacks-railway-station-in-russias-kursk-5-people-injured-1112733569.html

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Railway Station in Russia’s Kursk, 5 People Injured

On Sunday, a Ukrainian drone attacked the building of the railway station, injuring five people. Governor Starovoit noted that all operational services are on site.

"Attack of a Ukrainian drone in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof. Five people were slightly injured from glass fragments," the governor said on Telegram. Starovoit noted that all operational services are on site, while the details of the incident are being specified.

