Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Railway Station in Russia’s Kursk, 5 People Injured
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Railway Station in Russia’s Kursk, 5 People Injured
On Sunday, a Ukrainian drone attacked the building of the railway station, injuring five people. Governor Starovoit noted that all operational services are on site.
"Attack of a Ukrainian drone in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof. Five people were slightly injured from glass fragments," the governor said on Telegram. Starovoit noted that all operational services are on site, while the details of the incident are being specified.
01:33 GMT 20.08.2023 (Updated: 01:35 GMT 20.08.2023)
The Russian flag is flying at the entrance to the Khakhovskaya thermal power plant in the Kherson region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday that a Ukrainian drone attacked the building of the railway station, causing five people to be slightly injured.
"Attack of a Ukrainian drone in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof. Five people were slightly injured from glass fragments," the governor said on Telegram.
Starovoit noted that all operational services are on site, while the details of the incident are being specified.
