British Nurse Sentenced to Life for Killing 7 Babies

The 33-year-old was convicted on Friday. The police fear Letby could also have harmed dozens more infants, a British newspaper has reported, citing a source with knowledge of the police investigation. The police identified about 30 babies who suffered "suspicious" incidents coinciding with Letby's shifts, the source was quoted as saying. The Police are also analyzing the medical records of more than 4,000 babies born between 2012 and 2015 at the Countess of Chester Hospital as well as at Liverpool Women's Hospital, where the ex-nurse also worked. Another British news agency reported, citing a government source, that the authorities are determined to make sure that Letby appears in court to hear her punishment and face the victims of her crimes, despite her prior refusal to do so.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK nurse Lucy Letby has been sentenced to a whole-life term for killing seven infants and attempting to kill another six at a Chester hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, a British broadcaster reported on Monday.
The 33-year-old was convicted on Friday.
The police fear Letby could also have harmed dozens more infants, a British newspaper has reported, citing a source with knowledge of the police investigation. The police identified about 30 babies who suffered "suspicious" incidents coinciding with Letby's shifts, the source was quoted as saying.
The Police are also analyzing the medical records of more than 4,000 babies born between 2012 and 2015 at the Countess of Chester Hospital as well as at Liverpool Women's Hospital, where the ex-nurse also worked.
Another British news agency reported, citing a government source, that the authorities are determined to make sure that Letby appears in court to hear her punishment and face the victims of her crimes, despite her prior refusal to do so.