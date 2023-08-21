https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/can-brics-dethrone-us-empire-1112754192.html
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Pepe Escobar, a geopolitical analyst and writer, about BRICS, its opportunities and challenges, ahead of the summit in South Africa this week.
"We should not expect BRICS in two days in South Africa turning the rules based international order upside down. No, this is going to be a gradual, slow moving, very challenging process. But what's happening in South Africa and immediately after South Africa, let's say, is a sort of Rosetta Stone for what's going to happen ahead."
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Pepe Escobar, a geopolitical analyst and writer, about BRICS, its opportunities and challenges, ahead of the summit in South Africa this week.
"We should not expect BRICS in two days in South Africa turning the rules based international order upside down. No, this is going to be a gradual, slow moving, very challenging process. But what's happening in South Africa and immediately after South Africa, let's say, is a sort of Rosetta Stone for what's going to happen ahead."
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM