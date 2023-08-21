International
Europe's Economy Hit by US Sabotage, Tucker Carlson Echoes Serbian President
Europe's Economy Hit by US Sabotage, Tucker Carlson Echoes Serbian President
Renowned US television host Tucker Carlson took to X to talk about his recent meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, during which Vucic expressed concern about the decline of the European economy due to the conflict in Ukraine.
Outspoken US TV host Tucker Carlson has revealed details of a conversation he had with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbian Embassy in the Hungarian capital, Budapest."One of the key points he made was about the NATO-led war in Ukraine against Russia, which has dealt a blow to the European economy," Carlson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), where he and his video show are attracting a multimillion audience after being fired from Fox News Channel.According to Vucic, the undermining of the Russian gas pipeline project "Nord Stream" has a significant impact on the economy of Germany, the largest economy in Europe. Carlson noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden is either directly or indirectly involved in this scenario."The consequences of this — NATO members effectively in conflict with each other — are being felt across Europe. It is madness, pure madness. This war is detrimental to everyone, possibly except Russia in the long run, and it empowers actors beyond Europe — countries in the Gulf, China and Turkiye," the journalist noted."You are witnessing a reconfiguration of the world in response to this war. It is a little more complicated than 'Hitler vs. Churchill,' 'good vs. evil,' or democracy. It is about a significant shift of power from the US and the West to the East. It is happening right now, but for some reason in our country very few seem to be aware of it," Carlson added.
Europe's Economy Hit by US Sabotage, Tucker Carlson Echoes Serbian President

Renowned US television host Tucker Carlson took to X to talk about his recent meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, during which Vucic expressed concern about the decline of the European economy due to the conflict in Ukraine.
Outspoken US TV host Tucker Carlson has revealed details of a conversation he had with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbian Embassy in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.
"One of the key points he made was about the NATO-led war in Ukraine against Russia, which has dealt a blow to the European economy," Carlson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), where he and his video show are attracting a multimillion audience after being fired from Fox News Channel.
According to Vucic, the undermining of the Russian gas pipeline project "Nord Stream" has a significant impact on the economy of Germany, the largest economy in Europe. Carlson noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden is either directly or indirectly involved in this scenario.
"The consequences of this — NATO members effectively in conflict with each other — are being felt across Europe. It is madness, pure madness. This war is detrimental to everyone, possibly except Russia in the long run, and it empowers actors beyond Europe — countries in the Gulf, China and Turkiye," the journalist noted.
"You are witnessing a reconfiguration of the world in response to this war. It is a little more complicated than 'Hitler vs. Churchill,' 'good vs. evil,' or democracy. It is about a significant shift of power from the US and the West to the East. It is happening right now, but for some reason in our country very few seem to be aware of it," Carlson added.
