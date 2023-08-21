International
tehran, quran, denmark, iran, sweden, tehran, anti-islam protests, iranian foreign ministry, islamaphobia
Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish, Danish Ambassadors Over Quran Burnings - Report

01:25 GMT 21.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgenia NovojeninaQuran
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgenia Novojenina
