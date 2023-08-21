https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/iranian-foreign-ministry-summons-swedish-danish-ambassadors-over-quran-burnings---report-1112746549.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish, Danish Ambassadors Over Quran Burnings - Report

A deputy head of the human rights department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said during a meeting with diplomats that they held these two countries responsible for the burnings.

On Friday, another Quran burning took place in front of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm. It was organized by Salwan Momika, who is a Christian refugee from Iraq. A deputy head of the human rights department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said during a meeting with diplomats from Denmark and Sweden that Iran holds the governments of these two countries responsible for the desecration of the Quran, the Tasnim news agency reported. The Swedish authorities said on Friday they would review the public order law that permits Quran-burning protests in the country. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Sweden, as well as Denmark, in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to give them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy after the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

