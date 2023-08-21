https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/israeli-govt-says-will-allocate-843mln-for-development-of-east-jerusalem-until-2028-1112746690.html

Israeli Gov’t Says Will Allocate $843Mln for Development of East Jerusalem Until 2028

The $843 million plan for the socio-economic development of East Jerusalem involves several projects, and will last for five years.

"The Cabinet, at its weekly meeting today, approved the NIS 3.2 Billion 2024-2028 five-year socio-economic gap reduction and economic development plan for eastern Jerusalem. The decision was submitted by Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush following joint work between his ministry and the Finance Ministry, the Municipality of Jerusalem and various government ministries," the prime minister’s office said in a statement. The plan for the socio-economic development of East Jerusalem involves the implementation of projects in the field of education, increasing employment, building roads, public transport, as well as initiatives in the social sphere, the statement added. The Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Ministry will be empowered to oversee the implementation of the plan and chair a special steering committee, the statement read.

